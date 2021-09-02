Maria Gjieli is a famous Instagram model and influencer. She was born in the United States and raised in New York City.

Although she has only been present on social media for just over five years, she was noticed by the Kelvin 7 Agency. Collaborating with that agency for some time now, Maria was also noticed by other modeling agencies, who have helped further her career.

Maria Gjieli’s Bio

Continue reading the article to know more about her career, private life, net worth, and body measurements.

Early Life

Maria was born on August 10, 1997. As of August 2021, she is 24 years old. The famous influencer was born and raised in the United States, although she has Albanian heritage.

When it comes to her family life, not much is known about her parents or siblings. Her educational background isn’t shared with the public, although she has probably finished high school.

Career

Everything began in 2016. Maria was 19 years old when she was noticed for her talent and beauty. Soon after, the Kelvin 7 Agency hired her as a model. Since then, she has graciously covered many magazines and has done many modeling shows.

With the help of different brands, Maria has successfully promoted their products on her Instagram page. Thanks to her beauty and hot body, she has gained a lot of followers.

Body Measurements

Maria isn’t shy to show her curvaceous body on her social media accounts. Many posts contain her gorgeous physique. Her bra size is 32 C, she weighs approximately 139 lbs, while her height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Net Worth

Her exact net worth isn’t publicly known. Yet, we can assume that due to the many collaborations she has had over the years, her fortune is approximately $1 million and it’s on the rise every year.

Private Life

Maria is a fun and cheerful person who likes spending time with friends and family. From her Instagram account, we can tell that she is a foody and enjoys a good meal.

Maria isn’t dating anyone at the moment. At least, she doesn’t share that with her fans.

Conclusion

The Instagram influencer and model caught the attention of several modeling agencies almost five years ago.

Since then, she has successfully promoted various brands and done many shows. Her income is only going to increase in the upcoming period due to her popularity and beauty.

Read Also: Interesting Facts You Should Know about Heidi Grey