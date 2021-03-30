If there is anyone today who has benefitted most from the influential power of social platforms, it must be Matt Carriker. Matt is an American YouTuber with three YouTube channels, which contains almost 13 million subscribers, while his Instagram page has nearly seven million followers. Maybe you want to know more about his life and career. This article will meet your needs. But first, let’s give a summary of matt’s biography:

Matt Carriker’s Bio

Birth name Matt Carriker Date of birth October 23, 1986 Age (as of 2021) 35 years old Occupation YouTuber, social media personality, vlogger Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity White Gender Male Birthplace Boerne, Texas, U.S Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet/1.83 meters Weight 81 kg/178 pounds Eye color Brown Hair color Light brown Siblings Yes Marital status Married Spouse name Meredith Carriker (2004-present); 3 children Kids 1. Annie Carriker 2. Lincoln Carriker 3. Adalyn Carriker Highest education qualification Graduate of Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Profession Veterinarian, YouTuber, and social media personality Net worth $1.5 million

Early life and education

Matt was born in Texas, USA, to Lee and Patricia Carriker, on October 23, 1986. Most of his upbringing was in Texas. He assumes American nationality and, being brought up in a Christian family, Matt to date, still holds Christian virtues.

He attended a local high school and later joined Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to pursue a veterinary degree.

Body measurements

He has a pretty muscular physique. Matt Carriker’s height height is six feet, equal to 1.8 meters. He weighs 81 kilograms, equivalent to 178lbs. His hair is light brown and his eyes are brown.

Relationships

Matt is married. He tied the knot in 2004 with Meredith Carriker. The couple is blessed with three children, Annie, Lincoln, and Adalyn Carriker.

Career

Professionally, Matt is a veterinarian. However, his current occupation is as a YouTuber, vlogger, and social media personality.

He has three YouTube channels, namely,”’demolitionRanch” with over 8.4 million subscribers, “offtheRanch” with 3.57 million subscribers, and “vet Ranch” YouTube channel with 2.92 million subscribers.

So far, as a social media personality, his social media platforms are facing incredible growth daily. Currently, he has 140.3k fans on his Twitter account, @demolitionranch, over 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account, drdemolitionmatt, and 489k likes on his Facebook page at “demolition ranch”.

Matt Carriker’s Net Worth

His net is around 1.5 million U.S. dollar.

Conclusion

We always tend to follow celebrities who add value to our lives, if only to make us crack our ribs laughing on a gloomy day. That means for Matt to have over 20 million people regularly checking into his social media platforms and his three YouTube channels, he must be positively impacting their lives.

By profession, he is a vet but chooses to take his skills to a YouTube channel and his social platforms. He is also a married man of over 15 years now. Together with his wife, they have three children. He seems to have it all.