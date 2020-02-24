Sanjeev Agarwal, the chairman of the MMG Group, is the new partner of McDonald’s with contracts to the outlets in East and North India. These outlets were bought back by McDonald’s from Vishal Bakshi of the Connaught Plaza Restaurants Limited (CPRL), just nine months ago.

Vishal was their former partner for those regions. Let’s look more into it.

What Is McDonald’s?

McDonalds Corporation is a US fast-food chain having the biggest revenues in the food industry. In 1940, it was founded simply as a hamburger stand. However, now it is serving over 60 million customers worldwide. Having around 40,000 outlets in over 100 countries, McDonald’s holds the record of employing 1.7 million people.

Who Is Sanjeev Agarwal?

Sanjeev Agarwal is a well-known name in the fast-food industry in India. The chairman of the MMG group is interested in bottling and marketing soft drinks, oil, gas, etc. and the company has made quite a reputation under his commands in these areas.

And the company is a key bottler for Coca-Cola for many years now. He has proven himself and his company many times that they are one of the very best in the food and hospitality industry.

Why Sanjeev Agarwal?

McDonald’s comments that Sanjeev Agarwal is the correct strategic partner for the company as the moment as Sanjeev knows the markets in that region.

McDonald’s further says that Sanjeev has an understanding of how big of a brand McDonald’s is and has the passion for taking its brand name and the company reputation even further.

Even though the entire terms and agreement of the contract have not been revealed yet and Sanjeev Agarwal has not spoken of the matter publicly, McDonald’s feels confident about the new development and is looking forward to a booming business in East and North of India.