Be that may the changing seasons, the unpredictable climate change, or the air pollution around us, it is very common now to get influenza (flu). Common flu can be completely recovered from in about two weeks, but sometimes flu can lead to certain complications, and it is essential to deal with them instantly. Let’s see why.

Symptoms

Flu is very different from a cold. Flu can be both mild and severe, and often can be a cause of death. So, it’s important to the difference between the symptoms between the two, which are listed below;

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Body ache

Fatigue

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Complications

Some of the complications that can occur following the flu are as follows.

Sinus or ear infection

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Chronic heart diseases

Kidney failure

Tips

To make sure that your mild flu infection does not turn into something life-threatening, you must take care of yourself when you are sick. By following these simple tips, you can easily treat the flu at home. These easy home remedies are mentioned below.

Be well-rested, preferably take a leave from work and stay home.

Stay hydrated.

Take common medicines to treat fever and cough.

Inhale as much steam as you can. You can get a humidifier or simply sit in steam in your bathroom.

Be connected with your doctor for any emergencies.

Get vaccinated before catching the flu.

It often happens that we simply ignore our health and get about our lives, but that shouldn’t be the case. Our body is the greatest gift from God, and we must do our part to keep it healthy.

I hope this article gives you enough knowledge and warnings to be aware of flu so that you can take the necessary precautions so that you are safe than sorry.