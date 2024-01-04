The world we live in is fast-changing and it can be a challenge to keep up with the latest cutting-edge tech that is emerging into the global marketplace, which makes for an exciting time when in the market for household appliances.

If you happen to be planning a complete kitchen revamp, you have come to the right place, as we highlight the top appliances, devices, and handy gadgets that you would find in a smart kitchen.

Dishwasher – The days of washing and drying crockery and cutlery are behind us when you order a top-of-the-range dishwasher that does it all and uses minimal energy. The many amazing features include a remote control and the choice of full or half-clean.

Blender/food processor – There are numerous brands that make cutting-edge food blenders with many attachments that allow you to dice, chop, and mince things together.

Bread-making machine – Who doesn’t love the delicious aroma of freshly baked bread? Search online for the top bread-making machines and order one for your kitchen and you will have fresh bread on a daily basis.

Refrigerator – The latest generation of fridges have built-in icemakers, with variable zone control and auto cleaning. The low-energy appliances save a fortune and some are even voice-activated.

Freezer – How about a freezer that tells you when you are running low on pork chops or steaks? Low energy consumption and fully adjustable temperatures, with auto defrost & clean function that happens when the freezer is empty. They come in a range of sizes; combined with a fridge or as a stand-alone unit.

Cordless vacuum – The unit charges when in the holder and is perfect for picking up breadcrumbs and small food items, Easy to empty, the powerful unit keeps your workspace clean and some have a lifetime warranty.

Smart microwave – With many settings and levels, a smart microwave is perfect for heating up dishes when you are running late. Defrosting is a life-saver when you forget to take the joint of meat out of the freezer.

LED spotlights – Why not install a couple of rows of spots for task lighting? You can connect via an app on your smartphone and control the lighting and position.

Smart toaster –This state-of-the-art machine remembers how you like your toast and can be voice-activated; great for those hangover mornings when you don’t have much energy. Features include a stack of USB chargers, perfect for that last charge before leaving home.

Coffee machine – They just keep getting better; however you like your morning coffee, the latest espresso machine can deliver. No kitchen would be complete without an Italian espresso machine and they are available from leading Australian manufacturers.

The smart home is the abode of the future and by investing in high-tech appliances and devices, you are creating a luxurious home environment with everything you could possibly need at your fingertips.