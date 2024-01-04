The human body is a wonder of nature; even the most powerful supercomputers pale into insignificance when compared to the human brain, which has zillions of neurons that work at the speed of light to send data to the right locations. We tend to take abilities for granted; the truth is, you are the result of thousands of generations of development and the fact that you are here is a testament to the amazing properties Mother Nature has endowed us with.

Adopt a holistic approach to healthcare

We are finely tuned beings with our own electrical field and much like a Formula 1 racing car, even a slight issue can impact performance, which is why we need to adopt a holistic approach. Natural medicine is making a comeback, as people lose faith in drug-based treatment, and natural medicine practitioners can be found with a Google search.

The importance of quality sleep

While we do not fully understand what happens when we are in deep REM sleep, we do know that a lack of sleep impacts our health. If your bed is rather hard, order a super king mattress topper from a leading online bedding store; check out their impressive range of mattresses, mattress covers, quilts, pillows, and bedsheets made with natural materials. If you are not getting enough sleep, start to investigate this and get to the root of the problem.

Mental health

On a positive note, the media are now focusing on mental health; we are seeing a rise in mental health issues here in Australia and counseling is recommended. Stress is a major cause of disease, that has been proven to be the case and if you are worried about things, talk to a qualified mental health counsellor to help put things into perspective.

Balanced diet

Whatever your age or lifestyle, eating a balanced diet is crucial for good overall health & well-being; living in the 21st century can be hard and if your diet is largely processed food, this could have an impact on your health. Rather than buying fruit & veg at your local supermarket, search online for a local organic farm and have them deliver a weekly supply to store in the fridge.

The pursuit of happiness

Many people have it all wrong; they think that happiness is tangible and comes from external sources, when in fact, happiness comes from within. Meditation is a great way to gain a deep understanding of who you are; most people who practice meditation find inner happiness. Of course, you are not going to be happy if you have physical ailments, nor will you be happy if you are stressed; try to improve your lifestyle to facilitate a healthier way of life and this will have benefits.

Take a proactive approach to happiness; do some investigating and make some positive changes in your life; after all, you only live once!