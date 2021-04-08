Natasha Barnard is a 32-year old model aspiring to be a professional wild photographer someday. She’s one of the top models in the industry with her beautiful and sexy bikini looks paired with a gorgeous body. Her fame quickly rose in the fashion industry due to her exotic beauty.

Natasha Barnard Wiki

Natasha was born on May 25, 1988, in Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Although born in South Africa, this renowned model is of white ethnicity. Her parents’ support helped her achieve her goal of becoming a model, at such a young age. She joined a Model Academy in Cape Town that helped her get into the modeling limelight.

Her modeling career started when she was still at the youthful age of 18, in 2006. She first started her career in Cape Town, the capital city of South Africa, after which she then made appearances in runways in New York City in 2012.

As a model, Natasha has been managed by various agencies, like Select Model Management, Heads Models, Stockholmsgruppen, Mega Model Agency, IMG Models, and Outlaws Model Agency.

Other than being a model, Natasha is also active in sports, and she loves playing basketball, netball, cricket, rugby, ice hockey, and golf. She also enjoys nature photography and is a creator when she is not doing what she does best on the runway.

Natasha Barnard Body Measurements

Natasha has the perfect figure, fit for a runway model. Her slim figure is considered to have an hourglass shape. With a height of about 1.76m or 5 feet 9 ½ inches and a weight of 56 kilograms, her body and height are best suited to the fashion industry.

Her bust measures 38 inches while her waist and hips measure 24 inches and 36 inches, respectively. Don’t think her voluptuous body is like that without any effort. Natasha follows an intense workout routine, together with an extremely strict and hardcore diet. Something else that stands out about this model is her blue eyes, tanned skin, and brown hair.

Fun Facts About Natasha Barnard

Natasha Barnard has a sweet tooth, and her favorite foods include Seashells made from Belgian Chocolate, Toblerone chocolates, cupcakes, and macaroons. Natasha’s favorite animal is the majestic tiger which is undoubtedly as fierce as she is. Other than modeling and sports, this beauty also loves to watch high-speed Formula 1 Racing.

Furthermore, Ms. Barnard enjoys listening to music and her favorite bands and singers include Eminem, UB40, The Script, Blink 182, 30 Seconds to Mars, and AC/DC.

Although Natasha Barnard is single currently, she once dated the handsome South African actor Gregory Michael from 2009-2010. There are no records of Natasha Barnard having any child or any previous engagements.

As a model, Natasha made appearances in magazines, like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues 2013 and 2014. She also landed on the top cover of the FHM South African edition and appeared in the movie, “Sports Illustrated: The Making of Swimsuit 2013.”

In 2020, Natasha’s net worth was believed to have been over $1 million.

