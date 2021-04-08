Georgia Lorraine Ellenwood is a 25-year-old Canadian athlete who hails from the lovely City of Langley, Canada, which is known as the horse capital of British Columbia. Despite her young age, Ms. Ellenwood has competed in more than a dozen competitions already, mostly in the heptathlon events.

Georgia Ellenwood’s Bio

Birth and Family Relationships

Georgia Ellenwood was born on a Saturday on the 5th of August, 1995. She will be turning 26 this year. Her Zodiac sign is Leo and she was born in the year of the Wood-Pig in the Chinese zodiac signs.

With regards to Ms. Ellenwood’s family, both her father and mother are the athletic type. Her father, Dave Ellenwood, works as Parks and Recreation Director for Burnaby, a Vancouver suburb. Her mother, on the other hand, Kari Ellenwood, works with adults that have special needs and was a well-known soccer player in her younger years, at Simon Fraser University.

Her siblings include Stuart and Dean Ellenwood, who are also well-known athletes. Georgia’s older brother, Stuart, is a specialist in middle-distance running, while Dean, the younger brother, is a standout in middle-distance running. Stuart studies at Simon Fraser University, while Dean studies in Idaho.

Physical Appearance

Ms. Ellenwood has a fair pale complexion, with beautiful blonde hair and a pair of light-brown-colored eyes. Being an athlete has given her a great figure, a little muscular, but fit enough to be called sexy.

Georgia Ellenwood weighs about 63 kilograms or, if converted to pounds, about 139. She stands tall at a height of 170 cm. or 5 ft. 7 in.

Net worth

Georgia Ellenwood’s net worth estimate was about $1million to $5million back in 2020. She has no occupation currently but her income is mostly from her success as an athlete.

Relationship status and Education

Ms. Ellenwood is reportedly single now, but rumors seem to have arisen that she and the famous actor, Chris Evans, best known as Captain America in the Marvel Series, are dating. This rumor started when the actor, Chris Evans, followed her on Twitter, despite her not being in the movie industry. There are no reports that Ms. Ellenwood has any children of her own.

She is known to have studied at the University of Wisconsin, with a degree in Sociology and Environmental Studies. The name of the University of Wisconsin team she is in is called the Wisconsin Badgers.

Career of Georgia Ellenwood

Georgia Ellenwood started competing in 2011, at the World Youth Championships that was held in Lille, France. The event she competed in was the youth heptathlon and she managed to bag 12th place.

The second time Ms. Ellenwood competed was in 2012, at the World Junior Championships that was held in Barcelona, Spain. She competed in the heptathlon event and was placed 18th at that time.

Another one of the championships she competed in was the Pan American Junior Championships that was held in Medellin, Columbia. This time, she managed to be placed 3rd in the heptathlon event.

In 2014, she competed in the World Junior Championships again, but this time it was held in Eugene, United States. Her rank during the championship was 7th in the same event.

In 2015, she bagged 5th place in the heptathlon event at the Universiade held at Gwangju, South Korea.

The year 2016 was the year that Georgia Ellenwood competed in three different championships. She was placed 9th in the pentathlon event at the World Indoor Championships, held in Portland, United States. The second championship she competed in was at the 2016 Pan American Combined Events Cup where she managed to be placed 4th in the heptathlon event. During the NACAC U23 Championships, Ms. Ellenwood was ranked 3rd at the High Jump event and 5th at the Long Jump event.

In 2018, Georgia Ellenwood bagged 1st place for the heptathlon event during the 2018 Pan American Combined Events Cup Canadian Track and Field Championships that was again held in Ottawa Canada.

Georgia also represented Canada and her university, the University of Wyoming, during the 2016 NCAA Division Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the 2017 NCAA Division Indoor Track and Field Championships, and both 2018 NCAA Division Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She managed to be placed 5th during the 2016 championship, 7th at the 2017 championship, 3rd for the indoor champions in 2018, and 1st in the outdoor championship in 2018.

Conclusion

Georgia Ellenwood turned pro in 2018 and is now an athlete that now belongs to the club, Under Armour.