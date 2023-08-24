You know that cash is king during the pandemic, but did you know that credit is queen?

Many people now only use cash, but plenty of us have made the transition to credit payments and online shopping. These changes brought about new credit reporting laws in 2023.

These laws ensure accurate credit information and provide valuable resources when the time comes to clean up your report. Ready to learn more? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know!

Provide Accurate Credit Reports

The passing of new credit reporting laws is ushering in an era of greater accuracy for consumers when it comes to credit reports. This is a much-needed reform that affects how our financial statements are gathered and reported.

By providing accurate credit reports, consumers achieve a greater sense of financial stability and well-being. It works by allowing credit reporting agencies to only include verified and accurate information in their reports. This helps eliminate errors and inaccuracies that can hinder a consumer’s ability to access credit, receive fair mortgage rates, and more.

This will also ensure that credit reports are accurate and up-to-date. This information can be used responsibly by the people. This law also makes it easier for those with blemished credit reports to find alternate lenders outside the conventional banking system.

Timely Reporting Requirements for Lenders

Previously, lenders were not required to report such information to the bureaus. This could lead to inaccuracies or omissions on credit reports.

With the introduction of timely reporting requirements, lenders are required to submit payment information. It must be made to credit bureaus as soon as they are available, such as:

Credit lines

Payment amounts

Number of payments

This ensures that the data being reported accurately reflects the payments being made. The borrowers will receive a more accurate and fair representation of their credit activity.

Improvements in Consumer Access to Their Credit Record Information

These credit changes allow consumers to remain in control of their credit information. On an annual basis, each consumer is now entitled to a free credit report from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus – Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax.

These free reports contain a consumer’s credit score, which is a powerful tool used to evaluate a borrower’s creditworthiness for a loan or other financial product. Under these laws, consumers may request their credit score without charge and can also report any incorrect or outdated information.

These laws set to go into effect in 2023 have the potential to offer many protections to consumers. It is important to stay informed and up-to-date on the latest changes to ensure you are aware of any new rights or protections.

