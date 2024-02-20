It’s estimated that there are nearly two million residential solar systems in operation. Despite the popularity of solar energy home upgrades with both residential and commercial properties, there are still a lot of misconceptions about this form of clean power.

One common one is that all solar systems are off the power grid. The reality is that most solar systems fall under a grid-tiered system. That means that they’re connected to a city’s power grid.

That being said, completely independent solar power is possible with off grid solar kits. But exactly how do these kits work? And what are the pros and cons that come with them?

If you want to discover the answer to these questions, you’re in the right place. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about this important solar energy topic.

How Do Off Grid Solar Systems Work?

Typically, when most people get a solar system, they have their home’s electricity linked to their city’s power grid.

That’s because, during times when their solar power system isn’t producing as much power (during cloudy days or snow), they can draw on traditional power sources to power their home.

While you still need to pay for any electricity you use from the city, there are also net metering programs that can benefit grid-tiered systems. Net metering occurs when your home produces more solar electricity than it needs.

Rather than being wasted, it’s sent to the power grid and you’re rewarded credits that can be applied to your next electricity bill. As the name suggests, off grid systems aren’t connected to the power grid. They’re completely independent.

When too much power is produced, it’s stored in solar batteries that can be accessed on rainy days. This type of power storage is vital for off grid systems. Because when there’s little or no sunlight you don’t have a traditional power grid to fall back on.

What is Included in an Off Grid Solar Kit?

Different solar kits will come with different components. Some will be more advanced or extensive than other green energy systems. However, generally speaking, most are composed of four distinct parts.

The first of these is the solar modules, also known as the solar panels. These are the important devices that transform sunlight into a usable form of electricity. If you want to learn more about it, check out this guide for decoding solar module technology.

Next, there’s the charge controller. This component is needed for regulating the flow of energy from the modules to the batteries. The batteries are the third component which are needed for storing the electricity produced by the modules.

Lastly, there’s the inverter. When electricity is produced from solar it is typically in DC form (aka Direct Current). However, this is not the form of electricity that most household appliances use.

As such, the inverter is needed to transform DC electricity into AC electricity (or Alternating Current). Remember different solar kits will vary depending on their purpose. However, you’re likely to encounter these four components in most kits.

Benefits of Off Grid Solar

One of the biggest benefits of off grid solar kits is that you’re completely freed from electric bills. Since you’re not hooked up to the grid, you’ll never be charged by your power company again.

There’s also the sense of independence that comes with off grid solar. If some sort of disaster happens, there can be comfort in knowing that your home will still be able to function without traditional power.

Grid-tier systems are still susceptible to power outages. That’s not a problem with off grid systems. When other people’s power goes out yours will remain on.

Lastly, off grid solar is available in more remote and rural areas. Because many of these areas are out of the range of traditional grids it allows people access to electricity that might not otherwise have.

Drawbacks of Off Grid Solar

Sadly, the freedom that comes with off grid systems does come with a cost. Specifically, off grid systems tend to be a lot more expensive than traditional ones. It might also not even be legal.

Certain states and countries don’t allow people to have off grid systems. Next, off grid solar is more susceptible to bad weather. For grid people, bad weather means expensive power for a day or two.

For off grid individuals, it can be inconvenient or even dangerous. This potential risk means you need to invest even more money into batteries to prepare for the unexpected.

What About Hybrid Systems?

Can’t decide between off-grid vs on-grid? Consider getting both. Hybrid systems give you a lot of the same freedom as off grid solar panels.

However, in the event of bad weather, you still have the grid to fall back on. It’s good for people who want power independence while still having a backup plan.

How to Find the Best Solar Provider

In some cases, you might want to set up your off grid solar system entirely on your own. In these situations, you just need to find someone who sells good kits.

Research and reviews will be your best bet with this option. However, if you don’t have much experience with setting up complex electrical systems, you’re going to want to find a good solar installer.

This option can be preferable in many cases because it ensures that your system is properly set up and safe for use.

What’s more, they can also usually recommend specific kits based on your budget, desired size, and location. In this way, they can save you a lot of time researching on your own.

Appreciate Learning About Off Grid Solar Kits? Keep Exploring

We hope this guide helped you learn more about off grid solar kits. As you can see, this type of setup isn’t for everyone. However, if you live in a more remote area, or crave independence, they can be the perfect sustainable solution for your home.

If you’re still on the fence we recommend contacting a solar professional to get their opinion on the matter. Want more solar content? We have plenty of similar clean energy topics on our site so keep reading to discover more.