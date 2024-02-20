Buying a new dirt bike is an exciting experience. With so many models on the market these days, there are certainly plenty to choose from. Of course, there are even more used ones available. Dirt bikes have been around for decades with new models emerging every year, and buying a pre-owned model gives you an extensive range of choices. On the other hand, maybe you already own an older model that has been in storage for quite some time.

Either way, just because a dirt bike is old, that doesn’t mean it’s past its prime. You can enjoy it just as much as you would a brand-new one if not more so. Getting it up to par may take a little work, and you’ll probably want to take a few steps to make your dirt bike unique. Still, it has plenty of life left in it if you’re willing to put in the time and effort.

Apply New Graphics

One of the simplest and most affordable ways to ramp up the look of an old dirt bike is to apply graphics. Countless graphics kits are available for different dirt bike models. If there aren’t any kits available for your older model, you can even create a custom kit to fit it. On the other hand, you can purchase individual decals and create a completely different look than the pre-designed options.

Before applying new graphics, you’ll want to clean the surface of the plastics so the decals will stick properly. If the bike has old graphics, you’ll need to remove them. They may simply peel off on their own. If not, you can use a heat gun or hair dryer and a razor blade to loosen them. Nail polish remover or paint thinner will help get rid of old adhesive residues as well. With a clean, smooth surface to work with, you can apply the new graphics.

Revive the Body and Frame

In the event the old plastics have seen better days, applying new graphics may not be enough to revamp your dirt bike. You may need to remove the old plastics and replace them with new ones before adding a more personal touch. If the frame and other metal components are covered with rust, you may need to remove them.

Quite a few experts recommend simply spraying those parts with white vinegar and letting them soak for a bit. Then, use sandpaper or a wire brush to scrub away the corrosion. This works well for surface rust, but you may need more in-depth measures or professional intervention for more serious problems. After that, you can paint the metal for a new look.

Engine Overhaul

Cosmetic upgrades aren’t the only factors to consider with an older dirt bike. Its performance matters as well. With that being the case, an engine overhaul may be in order. That entails dismantling the engine, cleaning its components, and putting them all back together. Again, professional assistance may be required here. Beyond that, changing the oil, replacing the air filter, and other measures will help bolster the dirt bike’s performance.

Wheels, Tires, Brakes, and Suspension

At the same time, the wheels, tires, brakes, and suspension system are crucial for optimal dirt bike performance. They’re essential for your safety as well. Inspect those components thoroughly to be sure they’re in working order. If they’re not, they need to be repaired or replaced. Rust, dry rot, and other problems could lead to major malfunctions, so don’t overlook issues like those even if they’re seemingly minor.

Bringing Your Old Dirt Bike Into the Modern Era

Old dirt bikes aren’t necessarily past their prime. They can give you years of enjoyment if you revamp them and take care of them after the fact. The measures mentioned here are only a few of the ways you can breathe new life into them. From essential repairs to cosmetic upgrades and beyond, numerous options are at your disposal.