Some people love pictures, others don’t. However, many want to get a nice shot from vacations or important life events. While taking a selfie is popular, many people are unhappy with the results and quickly give up on the task altogether. In this article, we present some reasons why people don’t want to take selfies and share some advice on how to hide a double chin in photos.

Picture Distortion

The problem with pictures is not your appearance, but rather the distortion that can be created. Depending on how you hold your camera, you can enhance or decrease some of your features.

Before you give up on selfies, remember that photos don’t work like mirrors. Depending on lighting and perspective, they can make your nose look wider and thicker, and enlarge your double chin.

Tips to Get a Better Selfie Without a Double Chin

Here are some tips that can help you take a better selfie without a double chin.

Make the Shooting Distance Shorter

The distance between you and the camera can be a reason why your chin seems to be enlarged. When the camera is far away, the jawline and neck might look like they blend together. To avoid this issue, move the camera closer to your face, but not too close, to not enlarge your nose too much.

Use Soft Lighting

While taking pictures, whether a selfie or not, lighting is everything. A strong, direct light is usually not flattering for anyone. You will do yourself a favor if you take a selfie facing the window during daylight. If you are outside, find a place in the shade. You can also observe the light and try to take a picture early in the morning or during “golden hour” in the evening.

Take a Picture From Above

Try to experiment a bit with perspective and find what is best for you. Generally speaking, taking pictures from a higher perspective might help you with hiding a double chin. Lift your hand until the camera is at your eye level. Try to tilt your chin slightly up, to make it look skinnier.

You can also press your tongue to your mouth’s roof when the picture is being taken. This simple trick makes a double chin look much smaller.

Improve Your Jawline and Reduce Double Chin by Mewing

If you take pictures by yourself, you have time to set everything up correctly. However, it might be harder with pictures taken by others. This is why you might want to get rid of a double chin or make it smaller by mewing. A great way to do it is by practicing mewing, which enhances your jawline and, as an effect, reduces the double chin.