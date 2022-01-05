Picuki is an online program that permits users to download all photos and images from their Instagram account. The best aspect is that downloading photos from an account with a certain ID does not require people to register or check in. All you have to do is enter the ID of the account linked with the photo that you want to download, and you’ll be able to see all of the photos that have been uploaded on that IG account. Picuki also has some fantastic key features, like the ability to edit other people’s photos online, whether you want to apply filters, crop them, modify the color, contrast, and so on. You are capable of completing all of these tasks.

What is the best way to use Picuki?

Picuki can be used in two different ways.

View photos from a search for an account See the results of a hashtag search

You are going to be able to easily view Instagram photos if you are familiar with these two methods.

Method 1: Account search

1. To access Picuki, which is an online Instagram photo download tool, go to the URL below. (Picuki.com)

2. Picuki is a website where you may download IG photos (editable)

3. The homepage appears when you first visit the Picuki website. Picuki is easy to use; simply enter the other party’s Instagram account number directly onto the website.

4. Picuki will then provide a list of all the IGs associated with the Instagram account you entered, and you should be able to quickly identify the one you’re looking for. After you’ve found the IG account you’re looking for, click to enter.

5. Picuki has listed all of the photos from the account’s IG posts, as well as a few posts from the account if you click to enter it.

6. Then you may begin browsing all of the IG account’s posts! Click to enter when you’ve found the post you would like to download the image from.

7. If you wish to download the photo after entering it, simply click “Download” to do so, and because the Instagram photo that is on Picuki is full size, there is going to be no difficulty with the thumbnail getting smaller.

Method 2 – Hashtag search

Follow the instructions below to view Instagram photos utilizing hashtag search.

As before, go to Picuki and click the search window. Tap the “search icon” and type in the hashtag you wish to look up. Above the search results, tap “Tags.” The hashtags for candidates are displayed, so tap the one you wish to see. The hashtag search results are presented, and you can scroll down the screen to see the photographs that have been shared. You may now see the photos that were found using the hashtag search.

How to use Picuki to edit photos

One of the most attractive aspects of Picuki, an online application, is the ability to alter other people’s Instagram images immediately online. Many other Instagram downloaders do not have this feature. Picuki allows you to apply filters, trim, modify exposure, contrast, saturation, and other parameters to photos while they are still online, which is quite useful. You can immediately download the image after changing it.

How to use Picuki to read story

You can read the story even if you aren’t logged in.

You can now be able to view IG stories without the need to sign up using Picuki.

Follow the instructions below to access the Instagram story

To view the story with Picuki, go to the profile page of the individual you wish to see it with. On the profile screen, tap “Stories.” At the bottom of the screen, tap on the story icon. You may now view Instagram stories without having to log in.

If the story video won’t play on your phone, try downloading it once.

The video can also be viewed by playing the downloaded file.

FAQs

What am I able to accomplish with Picuki?

Look at celebrity posts.

Search for celebrities.

The post’s comments are available to read.

View a person’s profile by commenting on a post (you can also see that person’s post).

You can see how many nice things there are in the post.

It is possible to search for hashtags.

You may read the story here.

What am I unable to perform on picuki.com?

My profile settings

Creating your post

Commenting

Watch Livestream

Reading or downloading anything from a private account.

Conclusion

Although it appears that Instagram cannot be viewed without logging in, you may view the posted photographs without checking in if you utilize a site like Picuki. Picuki’s best feature is that you cannot only download but also modify all the pictures and photos from the public Instagram account. This is a very strong feature that may be obtained without requiring registration or login, which is highly recommended.