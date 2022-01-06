The built-in password manager in your browser may be very convenient, but it’s not the best option in regards to security. If you use Chrome or Edge and save your passwords on one of these browsers, you may be at risk: a type of malware called “RedLine” has leaked the data of 440 000 users, and your password might be on the list. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the RedLine Malware?

The RedLine malware isn’t exactly new: it’s been circulating since 2020, and can easily be bought on the dark web for just a couple of hundred dollars, making it accessible to pretty much anyone and therefore extremely dangerous.

A website called “Have I Been Pwned”, which is centered around informing the public about data breaches, recently announced that the passwords of 440 000 Chrome and Edge users were leaked through RedLine malware. (You can check if your information is on the list through their website).

The most important question to ask is, how does Redline Malware even get on your device in the first place? There are many ways. Usually, it happens by fooling a user to click on a malicious link (this technique is called phishing). The link may look like a simple ad or pop-up but bring about dire consequences. Usually, the user doesn’t even have any idea that they’ve infected their device with password-stealing malware. The scariest thing is that the RedLine malware can often overcome antivirus software.

What’s the alternative to saving your passwords on your browser?

Storing your passwords on your browser is simply not an option anymore. Even if you don’t use Chrome or Edge, you should try to break this habit before your data is part of the next big breach.

Consider using a third-party Chrome password manager or any other password manager adapted to the browser you use. It will be equally as convenient as the built-in password manager in your browser but far more secure. Most password managers offer very strong encryption. This allows them to protect your passwords against even the most aggressive of cyber attacks.

In addition to using a password manager, you should always be on the lookout for any potential scams that can result in infecting your device with malware. Refrain from clicking on random ads, links or pop-ups you receive online, as these very often contain malicious software.

Final thoughts

If you store your passwords on your browser, then hopefully, this recent data breach will be enough to convince you to change this habit. Chrome and Edge are considered two of the most secure browser options out there, and yet not even they can ensure full security for their users.

RedLine isn’t the first or last malware to put users’ data at risk, and you’re in danger regardless of the browser that you use. Please never forget how important it is to secure your personal data online, and remember the level of security you have is fully in your own hands.