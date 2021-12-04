Piper Rockel aka Piper Rockelle is an American actress, singer, dancer, social media personality, and YouTube star. She is famous for her role as Sky, in the American web series, Mani (2017). She also starred in Chicken Girls (2018) with Hayley LeBlanc, Jules LeBlanc, and Hayden Summerall. Piper is a successful YouTube star with over 7 million subscribers. She uploads interesting and funny videos on her channel.

Piper Rockel’s Bio

Age and Education

Piper Rockel was born on 21 August 2007. She is currently 14 years old. She was born and raised in an upper-class family from Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America.

Piper is currently schooling at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology in Georgia. Even though she is famous and already has a successful career, Piper Rockel is serious about her education.

Piper has always wanted to be a celebrity. She started focusing on her career at an early age when she began to upload videos on musical.ly. She has received a lot of support, love, and appreciation from viewers, from a very tender age.

Piper Rockel’s Family, Boyfriend, and Relationships

Piper Rockel comes from a Christian family in the United States of America. She believes strongly in the Christian faith, and she is a bona fide American citizen. Rockel’s father’s name is Piper Smith. He left the family many years ago when Piper Rockel was still very little. She met her father only once. Her mother’s name is Tiffany Rockel. Piper Rockel has two siblings. Her elder brother’s name is Tyler Ray Hill, and the next one is named Hunter Ray Hill.

Piper is obviously still unmarried due to her young age, but she has a boyfriend whose name is Lev Cameron. Lev is also a professional actor and dancer. The two started dating each other in May 2020.

Physical Appearance

Piper Rockel is a young girl with a cute and attractive personality. Her extraordinary personality is what draws people to her, and is what’s behind her success. The beautiful girl is 4 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 48 kg. Piper has gorgeous blond hair and blue eyes. Her body is averagely built, and her figure measurements are approximately 28-26-30 inches.

Career

Piper Rockel began as a social media personality. She started by uploading cute videos on her musical.ly accounts and gained more than 4 million followers from there. She then proceeded to YouTube, where she created an account under her name. Just like in musical.ly, Rockel continued to upload funny and interesting content on her YouTube channel. As a result, she has gained 7 million subscribers over the years.

Along with her career in the social media space, Piper Rockel has also pursued a career in acting. Her first appearance was in the television/web series Mani. Then she appeared in other short films like “Dark Eyes” and “Sitting in the 80s.”

Piper Rockel’s Net Worth

As of 2021, Piper Rockel is worth around 300,000 US dollars. She earns around $1,300 to $10,600 every month. Rockel is one of the world’s youngest most influential personalities, and her career is growing more successful by the day.

Further Facts and Information Concerning Piper Rockel

Piper Rockel is fond of uploading video content with a boyfriend tag. One of her video uploads was titled, 24 Hours Handcuffed to my Boyfriend. In the video, she appeared with her friend Hayden whom she called her boyfriend in the video.

Piper and her mother are very close. She also shares a close relationship with her brothers and often shares cute pictures of her and her family members on her social media accounts.

Conclusion

Piper Rockel is a fast-growing personality, and it won’t be long before she becomes a worldwide celebrity. And of course, there is no denying that there will be even more exciting things to write about her in the future.