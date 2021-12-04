Beth Lily aka Bethany Lily April is not your average girl from England. Although Beth is quite young and has her whole life ahead of her, she managed to create a successful image of herself.

Beth is a famous influencer, YouTuber, and model who received worldwide recognition after her photos went viral on social media. She is most active on Instagram, although her YouTube channel is also growing by the minute. Apart from these two platforms, Beth has an OnlyFans account on which she posts provocative photos of her body.

Beth Lily’s Bio

This article will shed light on Beth’s early life, family, education, career, and relationships. Continue reading to find out more about her.

Early Life

The influencer was born on April 24, 1996, in Essex, England, United Kingdom. She is now 25 years old. She spent her childhood years in Essex, finishing high school in a local private school.

There isn’t any available information about her family. The ones that could be found, state that her father is an entrepreneur, while her mom is a housewife. Beth has siblings with whom she is really close.

She was brought up in the Christian faith. After finishing her secondary education, Beth knew that it was time to move on and focus on her career.

Beth Lily’s Career

After deciding to focus on her career, things started to change. She signed a contract with HLD Management Talent Agency and has worked with many other successful models. Beth even modeled for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Many of her modeling photos can be found on some of her social media accounts, namely Instagram. As of October 2021, Beth has 4 million followers on her account

Her YouTube channel is constantly growing. She has almost 200k subscribers and on her channel, Beth posts videos about fashion and lifestyle.

Another platform that she gains followers on is OnlyFans. There are three payment options that she provides for her followers. In order for her followers to see some of the sexy photos she posts of herself, they have to pay a monthly, three-monthly, or yearly subscription.

When Beth isn’t busy posting on her social media platforms, she models for various brands, one being Fashion Nova and BANG ENERGY.

Private Life

The gorgeous influencer and model may seem like a person who wants to share everything about herself on social media. This is partially true but only when it comes to her career.

When it comes to her private life, not much is known about her. From what we know, she is currently single. When Beth has a flexible schedule, she likes to spend time with her siblings and friends.

Net Worth of Beth Lily

Since Beth began modeling from a young age, she has managed to accumulate a solid fortune that allows her to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. According to some sources, Beth has approximately $1 million.

Body Measurements

Beth has a curvy body that makes everyone stare at her. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, while she weighs around 50 kg.

The model, turned influencer, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Conclusion

Beth Lily is a 25-year-old influencer who originates from Essex, England. Even though most of her life, at least 18 years, was spent living in one place, Beth was destined for greatness.

Knowing that beauty shouldn’t be wasted, she began modeling, eventually receiving a contract from a modeling agency. The rest is history.

Apart from her modeling career, Beth has a huge presence on various social media platforms, allowing her to communicate with her fans, daily.