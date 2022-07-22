Saudi Arabia offers a mixture of global diversity and the ancient remains of many human civilizations. Admire the rock inscriptions dating more than 10,000 years, or visit the archaeological sites displaying the ancient rulers of Saudi Arabia. The country also offers natural landscapes within mountains rising over 3,000 meters, and you can dive into corals and marine life in the Red Sea. International events have started to choose Saudi Arabia as the host country due to the locals’ hospitality and overall exciting atmosphere. The Middle East is becoming popular among international tourists, so you can start exploring Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has so much to offer. Check the most relevant sites you shouldn’t miss during your trip.

Riyadh

Start with the Al Masmak Fortress, an 1865 citadel built with clay and mud bricks showing Saudi roots. In 1902, King Abdulaziz took control of Riyadh by invading this fortress. He conquered and united all the kingdoms and provinces, resulting in the Saudi nation we know today. Continue to the Saudi National Museum, displaying over 3,000 antiquities explaining Arabia’s history over millennia. Riyadh also offers luxury malls and exclusive boutiques. It’s known as a shopping city. Visit Souq Al Zal, the most famous market, established in 1901. Don’t overlook the traditional Saudi wares like the mabkhara incense burners and dallah coffee posts.

JeddahHistoric Jeddah is a spot you can’t miss in Saudi Arabia. It was built in 657 AD and named Al-Balad before becoming the royal seaport for Makkah. For centuries, this city has gathered people from all cultures, and now, you can explore the eight gates featuring historical stories. The ancient doors used to get closed at night to secure the markets in the old alleys. The most famous door is Bab Jadeed, and the next in relevance is Bab Makkah. The last door was built in the 1940s. On the south side, you can check Bab Shareef, allowing the visit to outside markets. In addition, you can find ancient houses with distinctive designs and names from previous owners.

Diriyah

Explore At-Turaif, located in Diriyah’s historical center. The ancient city was founded in the 15th century and was the original residence of the Al Saud family, the royal family of Saudi Arabia. The mud-brick houses connect narrow alleyways, forming a gorgeous urban landscape. Diriyah also offers various museums, such as the Al Saud House, where you can see the ruling family’s history. In addition, check out the Museum of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi State, the 100-Stories Journey Museum, and the Misk Heritage Museum, an educational institution encouraging young people to learn about the nation’s history.

Makkah

Visit the Grand Mosque, which receives up to 4 million worshipers annually. The focal point is the Kaaba, the cube in the center in black silk with gold inscriptions. It’s the holiest mosque in Islam and Saudi Arabia. Pilgrims perform the Umrah, a tradition with several steps, including the tawaf (walking around seven times) and walking the hills of Safa and Marwa. Discover more about Islam during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque. It takes over five days, and most people reserve a package to follow a strict itinerary with rituals and prayers. Nearby, you can explore the plains of Arafat, Jamarat, and the valley of Muzdalifah.

Saudi Arabia eVisa

Now that you have the answers to plan your holiday to Saudi Arabia, you need to confirm the required documentation for a smooth entry. In this case, you have to apply for the [Saudi Arabia eVisa]. The mandatory travel document allows tourist visits around the country. Still, you must check whether you can visit holy sites on special occasions. Luckily, you have **iVisa.com** on your side to help you with the digital process. Complete an online form with your details and let the platform process your application. Make sure your passport has a minimum validity of 6 months after arrival in Saudi Arabia. The electronic visa allows several entries and a maximum stay of 90 days. Remember that you will receive the electronic visa in your email inbox. Once you get it, display it to Saudi authorities for an incredible holiday. Saudi Arabia is waiting for you! Travel soon!