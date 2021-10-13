Life is said to be full of surprises, and Prichard Colon experienced this firsthand. Prichard Colon is a former professional boxer, who was born in the United States and raised in Puerto Rico. He also won gold in the 64 kg (141 pounds) division at the Pan-American Youth Contest, in 2010.

Prichard was a well-known boxer in his day, as one might imagine. In his professional career, which began in 2013, he had 16 victories. Not just that, but Colon was an unbeaten champion until his final fight, which terminated his career in boxing. His fans are still heartbroken over the incident that resulted in his loss.

Prichard Colon’s Bio

Prichard Colon was born on 19th September 1992; therefore, in 2021, he will be 29 years old. The former boxer stands 6 feet tall (1.83 m). Colon is a light middleweight, often referred to as a junior middleweight or super welterweight, due to his size. In combat sports, this is a heavyweight class.

Before he was hurt, he had an extremely toned body, which is a basic prerequisite and a plus factor in combat sports. The phrase “super welterweight” refers to a weight division used exclusively in professional boxing. It’s for people who weigh 147 pounds or more, almost up to 154 pounds.

Prichard has a dark complexion and brown eyes, as well as brown hair. He also had a distinct way of styling his facial hair, which made him appear appealing and attractive. Colon’s zodiac sign is Virgo, as he was born in September. A Virgo man understands that hard work pays off, and he devoted as much time to his creativity as he did to his other interests. They are also recognized for being dependable, tenacious, and kind. Colon has all of these characteristics both before and after the catastrophic event.

Early Life

Prichard was born in Maitland, Florida, USA. Richard Colón, a retired serviceman, is his father, and Nieves Colón is his mother. The Colon family chose to go to Puerto Rico when he was ten years old. Prichard’s father relocated so that he could represent the island in the tournament. The family then relocated to Orocovis, Puerto Rico’s countryside.

Prichard began his high school and amateur boxing career at the Albergue Olmpico in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Colon, meanwhile, was so brilliant at what he did, that he earned the nickname “Digget.” It derives from the word “digger,” which refers to his height and stature.

Colon studied at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, which is situated in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after graduating from high school. At the University, he studied Business Administration.

Career

Amateur Career

Colon was known for winning five national titles in the 141- and 152-pound divisions during his amateur career. Not only that, but the magnificent boxer also won a gold medal in the 64 kg division in the Pan-American Youth Championship. He was a dedicated boxer who developed a large following during this time.

Colon even competed in the Brazil pre-Olympics and secured a ticket to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. However, he was defeated in the last round by a Venezuelan boxer. All of these occurred during Prichard’s amateur career. In 2012, he decided to become a professional boxer after scaling new heights of accomplishment. Colon finished his amateur professional life with a record of 170-15.

Professional Career

Colon’s first fight was against Xavier La Salle. It took place in Catao, Puerto Rico, at the Cosme Beita Salamo Coliseum. On February 23, 2013, he launched his professional debut in this manner. After the match, fans erupted in applause for Colon, who had knocked out LaSalle in the first round. Prichard was popular for his on-edge plan. In 2013, he boxed five times, and the following year, he boxed seven times.

On September 9, 2015, the talented boxer faced off against Vivian Harris, who was a more experienced opponent, in his most famous battle. The battle was staged at Ricoh Coliseum, which is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and everyone was looking forward to it. Colón knocked down Harris in the 4th round to end a fantastic show. On October 17, 2015, Colón was slated to face Terrel Williams during an undercard fight at Eagle Bank Arena, located in Fairfax, Virginia.

The fight wasn’t originally planned, but it was added after Andre Dirrell withdrew from his contest with Blake Caparello, due to medical reasons. The match took place about a month after Prichard’s most recent struggle with Vivian Harris.

Colon and Williams fought for nine rounds, during which both fighters were penalized. Williams got penalized for hitting Colón in the back of the head, while Colón got penalized for the low knockback. Williams knocked Colón out twice in the 9th round, and Colón did not return for the tenth. Colón appeared to be disoriented and dizzy. Colon vomited after the competition and was sent to the hospital. He was diagnosed with brain blood loss. Colón was knocked out and went into a coma as a consequence of the fight.

What happened to Prichard Colon?

Following the match with Terrel, Colón was treated at the Inova Fairfax Hospital, situated in Virginia, where he remained in a coma for several weeks. But he required more specialized care, so he was transferred to the Shepherd Center that is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

From the time of his struggle with Terrel Williams, he had been in a coma for 221 days as a result of the unfortunate event. Colón was transferred to his mother’s home in Orlando, Florida, from the hospital. Colón had been in a continuous vegetative state since then. In 2018, his mother posted footage of Colón to her Facebook page. He was receiving physical therapy treatment and responding to verbal instructions in that video. She also mentioned that he was training how to use a computer to communicate.

Legal Issues

Prichard’s parents filed a $50 million lawsuit against promoters, ringside doctors, and organizers. Richard’s Colon lodged a complaint in the District of Columbia Superior Court, alleging that Doctor Ashby was negligent. When Colon was clearly signaling his troubles in the seventh round, he faulted Doctor Ashby for failing to provide sufficient guidance.

Colon informed the doctor that his head was hurting when Terrell punched him, according to his father. The lawsuit also claims that the co-organizers, DiBella Entertainment and Head Banging Boxing, could not provide a qualified and experienced doctor at the ringside.

The reason for claiming such a large sum of money is that the former boxer will require substantial medical attention throughout his life. He needed emergency brain surgery to dislodge a subdural hematoma and relieve pressure on his skull.

Colon, however, remained unconscious and indifferent even after one and a half years. Currently, Prichard is no longer on a ventilator, but the only thing he can do on his own is breathing. Colon’s mother, Nieves, looks after him at home in Winter Park, Florida. She, together with her ex-husband, Richard, had raised him in that same house.

Conclusion

The former boxer, Pritchard Colon, has little to no social media presence. His mother’s Facebook account is the only source of information for his supporters. He was highly active on Facebook before the unfortunate tragedy, but he is no longer available there. As the boxing world frequently talks about Prichard, he has some popular hashtags on Instagram and Twitter. Numerous articles have been written in his praise, as well as suggestions for how the boxing world should change.