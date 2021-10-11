It would be an understatement if we dare say that Gen Z kids don’t know who Sienna Gomez is. The young and gorgeous TikToker received world social media fame after her famous “stomach” video went viral.

Sienna originates from California, and she is friends with other famous, such as Jack and James Wright.

Apart from being active on two TikTok accounts, Sienna regularly posts on Instagram. In this article, we will go over the most important facts about her life. Continue reading to find out more about Sienna Mae Gomez.

Sienna Gomez’s Height: How Tall Is She?

The beautiful TikToker is 5 feet 8 inches tall, while she weighs approximately 53 kg.

Her hair is black, the color of her eyes is brown.

Other Facts

The famous influencer was born on January 16, 2004. As of September 2021, Sienna is 17 years old. She was born in Laguna Niguel, California.

Sienna first turned to social media when she opened her Instagram account almost five years ago. As of September 2021, Sienna has 2.1 million followers, while she follows 531 accounts.

The influencer partnered up with various brands and other influencers to promote different makeup and clothing brands.

However, Sienna’s fame began to rise after her TikTok “stomach” video blew up in 2020. Everyone was surprised that she isn’t shy to display her curvy body. The singer, Lizzo, commented on her video, saying that it encompasses body positivity.

Since then, Sienna has had two verified TikTok accounts. The official one has 13.1 million followers, while her second one, “the spam” as she calls it, has 7 million followers.

Another social media platform that Gomez uses is YouTube. As of September 2021, Sienna Mae Gomez has 383k subscribers. Check out Sienna’s video discussing the false allegations about her sexually assaulting Jack Wright.

Based on what has been communicated online, Sienna went to the same high school with Jack and James Wright. In the past, Sienna has been linked to Jack Wright. The fans quickly began speculating about their relationship.

Even though the couple posted many videos of them being together, in recent times, nothing has been shared. Sienna never posts photos of Jack on Instagram.

Sienna was involved in a huge drama back in June 2021. Allegedly, one of Jack’s friends accused Sienna of sexually assaulting Jack. Even though Jack never publicly opened up about this event, he stated that he wishes Sienna support and help. Sienna, on the other hand, quickly denied the allegations.

Conclusion

Sienna Mae Gomez is a 17-year-old TikToker and social media influencer. Her TikTok popularity helped Sienna accumulate almost $1 million.

Thanks to her Instagram and TikTok collaborations with several brands, Sienna’s popularity further increased.

She was very close to Jack Wright, however, their relationship eventually ended. Nowadays, it’s unknown whether Sienna is dating anyone.

For more information and interesting content about Sienna’s life, check out her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels.