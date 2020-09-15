Who is Rie Mcclenny’s Husband?

Love blogs and Vlogs about different tasty foods? Then you must know Rie Mcclenny, the producer and also chef behind Buzzfeed Tasty. Is she married? Who, then, is her husband? Read on for answers on these and more!

Who is Rie Mcclenny Anyway?

The 39-year-old YouTuber is Japanese in descent, but she has spent most of her life moving between the US and Japan. She has a passion for food varieties, which is one of the reasons behind the fascination of her show, Buzzfeed Tasty.

Having worked in various classy hotels and restaurants in L.A, her experience in a spectrum of cuisine boosts her love for food.

With a food YouTube Channel that gathers over 467k subscribers, you can imagine that she makes quite a living out of the career.

She not only tries different types of food but is also in love with trying out new flavors and various cooking styles. You should see how happy her posts look on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Is Rie Mcclenny Married? If So, Who is Her Husband?

Rie Mcclenny is happily married to a software engineer, Blair Mcclenny. He is American by descent and birth, and also lives in the US with his wife, Rie.

He practices in L.A and is widely known due to his relation to his wife, Rie.

The two have a child together, Hugo Mirai, who was born on 19th March this year. Rie announced the good news on her social media, posting a cute photo of the adorable angel.

The two kept the pregnancy in the limelight, and fans really couldn’t wait for more information on the pregnancy progress. And, of course, the due date waited on by many. Fans could not hide their joy when the baby was finally posted on Rie Mcclenny’s Instagram page.

If photos and social media posts are to go by, the couple is happy with their marriage. They have been together since 2018, and they have built their life together as a family in Los Angeles.

Bottom Line

So, you now know the fact; Rie Mcclenny is not only in a relationship, but already married. Besides, she uses her husband’s, Blair Mcclenny’s name.