A quality leather collar is an integral accessory for dogs. Leather is robust, elastic, and high-quality material. In contact with water, the leather collar does not slip and the skin does not become stiff. In contrast to plastic products, most leather products are distinguished by the presence of metal buckles.

Leather collars can be of different colors, lengths, widths. The decorations on the leather collar can include spikes, rivets, name medallions, or address books. However, leather rolled dog collars are most widely used today. You can buy the best custom rolled leather dog collar in the online store Waudog. Quality products from leading manufacturers are offered there. Be sure to take the time to visit the website.

Read below about the benefits of customized round dog collars and the features of their choice.

Advantages of a Rolled Leather Dog Collar

Manufacturers highlight the following advantages of a round leather dog collar over models made of other materials (for example, cotton):

Soft, pleasant to the touch material;

Reliable accessories;

Strength and durability.

It should also be noted that leather collars are selected by many dog ​​owners because of their durability and coziness for the dog. But you need always pay attention so that the leather of the accessory does not differ in roughness and rigidity and not be excessively soft. In the first case, you risk injuring the pet, and in the second case, the collar can stretch so much that the dog simply frees itself from it. An unequivocal recommendation when choosing a leather collar is a two-layer collar with high-quality edges.

How to Choose a Good Dog Collar?

Most owners when choosing an accessory for a puppy take into account the color and cost of the collar but the more important characteristics are completely ignored by them. To buy a quality rolled leather collar for a pet you should take into account the key parameters of a pet.

Length

Firstly, you should make measurements using a measuring tape. For this, try to measure the girth of the widest part of the neck. Depending on the size of your pet, add a few centimeters. For example, for a dog weighing up to 4.5 kg, the collar should be 2 cm longer. For medium breeds of dogs, you should add about 5 cm in length, and for large animals – about 8 cm.

The gap between the neck and the accessory should remain small. It should be approximately equal to the width of your two fingers. If you regularly cut your pet, take measurements after the procedure. The specialists of the waudog.com website indicate that a personalised adjustable collar is the best option in this case, especially for growing dogs.

Width

It is recommended to choose wide models of rolled leather collars for large, strong breeds. The wider the product, the less pressure it creates. However, wide models are not suitable for small breeds of dogs since the pet may feel discomfort while wearing the accessory. It is appropriate to buy wide leather collars for dogs with long necks, and narrower for pets with short necks. The most common models are 2 cm wide, 2.5 cm wide, 3.8 cm wide.

Rolled Leather Collar Care During Use

According to waudog.com, you can extend the collar service life with proper care. After each wetting, the product should be rinsed with fresh water and dried naturally. At the same time, it is impossible to allow a hit of direct sunlight, otherwise, the skin will dry up and be deformed. You can apply leather oil or conditioner to the surface of the collar so that the pet’s skin does not dry out and become too hard.

So, buying roller collars with personalised names is a must. This will allow you to provide your pet with a useful accessory, which is essential in the life of every dog. The website waudog.com has a large selection of collars, so you will certainly find what you are looking for there. However, pay attention that you do not need to customize your requests. You just need to write to the manager and get an instant response regarding the purchase of the necessary product.