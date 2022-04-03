Jewelry is one of the oldest types of archaeological artifacts known to humankind. For thousands of years, women from all around the globe have been wearing jewelry. Even now, jewelry is considered one of the most expensive yet most beautiful accessories that a woman or man can wear. Whether it be gold, diamond, bronze, silver, or any other type of jewelry, it has to be original and should be taken care of accordingly. Buying jewelry is a confusing task, but it can become a lot easier if you have someone to guide you through it.

So, if you are deciding to go jewelry shopping anytime soon, there are a few complications when you want to buy diamond or gold jewelry, but you don’t have to worry about it anymore.

Here’s a guide to help you choose the best and most authentic jewelry for yourself according to your style and budget.

Types of Jewelry

There are more than a thousand types of jewelry around the globe, and it differs according to the various cultures. Jewelry is available for almost every part of the body, and it can vary according to your preferences. Although there are many types of jewelry, here is a list of the most common types of jewelry that men or women wear on different occasions regarding their style.

Necklaces

Bracelets

Bangles

Chokers

Chains

Rings

Anklets

Nose rings

Remember Your Style

One of the most important things to consider when buying jewelry is knowing your dressing and body style; both of these will help you choose the right accessory for yourself. If you dress casually, you can go with something subtle and not too flashy to keep up with your style.

Although if you are someone who is buying jewelry for occasional wear, then you can get an accessory that stands out in the event, like a diamond necklace or a gold bracelet.

Buy From Trusted Brands

One thing that is clearly important when you are jewelry shopping is buying from authentic brands. There is absolutely no room for compromise when buying jewelry; many brands scam their customers with fake jewelry, so make sure you search for reviews and ratings online to know about jewelry brands before buying from them. You can even ask your friends and family for honest reviews of local or international jewelry brands.

Importance of material

Selecting the material for your jewelry can be a hard decision, but it mainly depends on your price range. You know that jewelry prices vary with different materials, and gold has been the most expensive jewelry material for decades now. Gold is expensive for multiple reasons, one of them being the mining process which is performed under highly unsafe circumstances. Silver is relatively cheaper than gold, but it requires extra care because it tarnishes faster.

Quality and Budget

Although these two things are hard to manage at once, you can get the best quality jewelry at a low price as well. If you wish to buy the best quality jewelry at cheap rates, then make sure to look out for occasional sales on your favorite jewelry brands. You can even roam around the market to explore other jewelry shops as well, which may have lower prices, but make sure to review them first.

Right Measurements

Perfect size in jewelry is as essential as it is in buying clothes or shoes. This is an extremely significant factor when buying jewelry like rings, necklaces, bracelets, or any other jewelry that wraps around your body. It is best to choose your size by trying out different sizes at the jewelry store and deciding what is best for you. However, you have to be a little more considerate when buying rings because the skin around your fingers expands and contracts according to different temperatures.

Keep up With the Trend

The new generation is obsessed with keeping up with the trends. Whether it be clothes, makeup, hairstyle, or jewelry, everything goes according to the trends. Even though the trends regularly change, they come back again with time, and your precious jewelry isn’t going anywhere. So, before going for jewelry shopping, make sure to explore through different websites or go through pages of different influencers to catch up with recent trends.

Know Your Wardrobe

If you are willing to buy jewelry for a specific dress or event, then try focusing on pairing your jewelry with a specific theme. This will help you choose your jewelry more efficiently, and the specific piece will complete your overall look. Although if you want to buy a completely random piece of jewelry, make sure to keep your everyday look in mind, as it will help you select the jewelry you are looking for.

Right Care of Your Jewelry

Once you have bought your favorite jewelry, it is essential to take care of it accordingly. Different materials of jewelry require extra care, but a few precautions are necessary for all types of jewelry. Make sure to follow the precautions given below to keep your jewelry shiny for a long time because even the shiniest diamond can become dull if it is not kept with extreme care.

Keep your jewelry away from water and harsh chemicals.

Try to wear different pieces every day; wearing the same jewelry regularly can cause it to wear out faster.

Store different types of jewelry in different containers.

Clean your jewelry before storing it in an airtight container.

Don’t store your jewelry in a wooden box, as wood tarnishes some jewelry materials.

Conclusion:

Jewelry shopping isn’t easy at all, especially with all the scammers around the world. Still, I hope this article made it a little easier for you to select authentic jewelry from all the jewelry stores in NYC.

The Itshot jewelry store NYC is one of the best jewelry stores, and it provides authentic gold and silver jewelry. You can even shop on their website and get your jewelry delivered to your doorstep.