Trucks are the workhorses of society, serving as vehicles for transporting goods and materials across long distances. With the weight and constant use that trucks endure, the suspension system is crucial for a smooth ride and safe operation. However, owning a truck comes with its own set of unique challenges, including the cost of repairs and replacements for certain components of the suspension system. Here are six parts of a truck’s suspension system that are most likely to be expensive to replace.

Leaf Springs

Leaf springs are the primary components of a truck’s suspension system, providing support and stability to the vehicle. A damaged leaf spring can cause poor handling, reduced stability, and increased wear on other suspension components. Leaf springs can break due to corrosion, overloading or extreme stress caused by heavy use. In such cases, replacing the leaf spring can be a costly event because these parts must be purchased new, not refurbished or used, and can run up to a thousand dollars or more. Like other parts on this list, leaf springs might be covered under New Jersey lemon law, so be sure to investigate.

Shocks

Shocks are responsible for dampening the movement of the suspension, providing a smooth ride and improved handling. A damaged shock can cause poor handling, increased bumpiness, and increased wear on other suspension components. Shocks can fail due to excessive wear, improper lubrication, or overloading. Replacing shocks can run several hundred dollars or more per unit.

Control Arms

Control arms are responsible for controlling the movement of the suspension, providing stability and improved handling. A damaged control arm can cause poor handling during turning and reduced stability. Control arms typically break due to corrosion. Replacing the control arm can run into a couple hundred dollars or more.

Tie Rods

Tie rods are responsible for providing stability to the steering system, helping to ensure accurate and precise control of the vehicle. A damaged tie rod can cause poor turning because of the loss of control arm stability provided by this part. Tie rods can break due to overloading or corrosion. Tie rods can cost a couple of hundred dollars to replace.

Ball Joints

Ball joints are responsible for connecting the control arms to the steering knuckles, allowing for smooth and precise movement of the suspension. A damaged ball joint can cause reduced stability and markedly increased wear on other suspension components. Ball joints can fail due to improper lubrication or extreme stress caused by heavy use. Regular maintenance such as timely inspections and proper lubrication can help prevent the breakdown of these components and extend their lifespan. Replacing the ball joint can be expensive, and can run into a thousand dollars or more.

Stabilizer Bar

The stabilizer bar is responsible for providing stability to the vehicle during cornering, reducing body roll and improving handling. A damaged stabilizer bar can cause rollovers or damage to the vehicle frame. Stabilizer bars can break due to corrosion or overloading. The stabilizer bar can cost several hundred dollars to replace.

Understanding the reasons behind the breakdown of each part of a truck’s suspension system and the cost associated with replacement is essential for truck owners. While replacing these parts can be a significant expense, it is important to remember that investing in the maintenance and repair of your truck’s suspension system will result in a safer, smoother ride and improved overall performance. So, if you’re a truck owner, be sure to give your suspension system the TLC it deserves. A little bit of proactive maintenance can go a long way in avoiding costly replacements and keeping you rolling through the bumps!