Popularly known as Sannatorr, Sanna Meira is a Brazilian model and Instagram influencer who lives in Barcelona, Spain. She is well known on Instagram for her large chest and curvy shape.

While Sanna Meira is only known on Instagram, she has a Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and OnlyFans account. She is popular on Instagram for posting gorgeous pictures of herself, her travels, and food.

Sannatorr’s Bio

Sanna Meira was born on July 12, 1988. She is single, 5.7 feet tall, and has a Zodiac sign of Cancer.

Even though she has not revealed her bra size to the world, an analysis of countless photos revealed that she has a 36H bra size. Her chest was not enhanced by any surgery. It is fully natural.

Other Facts of Sanna Meira

A rumor surfaced on the Internet that she made out with Drake when the latter visited Spain. Even Though it could be true, the claim has not been confirmed.

Sanna Meira loves watching movies and eating. Her favorite movies include “Take the Money and Run,” “O Auto Da Compadecida,” “Tropa de Elite,” “American Gangster,” amongst others. She also loves anime.

Moreover, she posts her trips around the world on Instagram. She loves food and shares the stories and pictures of her food adventures on the platform.