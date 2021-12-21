The Bumbum Queen is an American Instagram celebrity, content creator, and model. She was known for posting her gorgeous Bumbum photos on Instagram. She also had followers on Twitter, where she uploaded more explicit photos.

The Bumbum Queen had accumulated over a million followers on Instagram. Her instagram account (@thebumbumqueen) doesn’t exist now. Opening her Twitter account in January 2020, she had over 23k followers on the platform. At this moment, her twitter account (@thebumbumqueen) also doesn’t exist now. Across her various social media handles, she posts photos and videos of her gorgeous body. Also, she sometimes interacts with and answers questions from her fans.

The Bumbum Queen has a net worth of over $500 thousand. She makes her money from these social media handles, modeling, and fashion designing. She is also the face of many brands in the US.

TheBumbumQueen currently weighs 69 kg. She is 5.4 feet tall. Nothing is known about her boyfriend, husband, or family. Like most other stars, she keeps her personal life away from the limelight.