The struggle for storage in small spaces is not something any of us likes to deal with, but living in cramped quarters means that you need creative ways to solve this problem are necessary. Luckily, there are a lot of clever and practical storage solutions out there that can make even the tiniest homes livable.

Having a tight budget while still needing more storage space in your small room is challenging! But you can still accept a more-than-perfect situation. Take a look at five intelligent storage solution tips to maximize the most out of your limited and imperfect living quarters.

Optimize Space Under Bed

This one should come as no surprise. Bed linens are used to cover up things in your bedroom, and most of the time, that includes clothes and other knickknacks you might have lying around.

In a tight living space, though, it’s easy to see that these bed linens can take up a lot of space. One way to maximize space under your bed is to get a loft bed with drawers or shoe shelves for stacking extra material under the bed.

Roll Your Clothes Into Bags

A common storage facility tip for small spaces is to roll all your clothes into bags, whether in piles, stuffed into boxes, or even just lying awry on the floor. This is a great way to maximize space in your room, not only by corralling all the clothes in one spot.

But also by ensuring all those garments are protected and easy to access by simply hanging them up, folding them, or storing them away for a rainy day.

Get Creative With Ottomans and Wall Storage Cabinets

As per Chiang Rai Times, while you can’t get away from having to store things in boxes, one way to maximize space in your room is by incorporating storage solutions into your design. For example, you can install open shelving with more vertical storage. It will help you eliminate all the clutter, and creating more space with a rollout bed provides much more flexibility in finding a home for all your possessions.

Create More Space Between Furniture

Space between furniture is one thing you will find lacking in any small or cramped room. The best way to maximize that space and make for more comfortable living is to change your furniture arrangement. If you have two chairs sitting next to each other, moving one farther away from the wall will open up the room and make things much more spacious.

Use Under-Seat Drawers

One of the most overlooked storage solutions for small spaces is also one of the most creative. Under-seat drawers are just that—drawers that are below your seat for easy access to supplies and knickknacks you may need in a pinch.

Getting a perfect under-seat drawer can give you that added storage space in your small apartment and keep those essential items close by.

Storage and organization are two of the biggest struggles for any small space dweller. But, whether you own a studio apartment or a small bedroom, there are ways to maximize the space and ensure you can keep all your essential belongings in one place. With creativity and innovation, you can find solutions for even the most challenging storage problems.