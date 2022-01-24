It is the sensation of disorientation that overwhelms your mind whenever you are involved in an accident. Well, this isn’t the exact time to lose your mind, right? Particularly, if you are not at fault, you have tons of responsibilities to shoulder! Besides informing the police, you also need to document adequate facts to produce and file your insurance claims.

Losing even a minute amidst the chaos can prove disastrous!

The insurance experts at Surex have come up with extensive guidelines explaining your next move after you face a Red Deer car accident — once you go through this article, you will have a clear idea of how and when to report the accident and file your insurance claim.

What counts as a Red Deer car accident?

As per Calgary Police Service, accidents are regarded as traffic collisions between a motor vehicle and any other object on the road. This might be another vehicle, a pedestrian, a bicycle, street poles, signboards, and any other object.

Each day, the highways in Alberta witness several accidents. However, not all accidents might require police or court intervention. It’s imperative to consider the impact or intensity of the accidents before you decide whether to proceed to the authorities.

However, it’s important to document the accidents so that your insurer remains informed about the incident. In case you file a claim, you would have to produce adequate proof.

Is it necessary to report a car accident in Red Deer?

Whether you need to report car accidents in Red Deer to the police depends on the impact or intensity of the occurrence. Here are two conditions when you must report the incident to the police.

Someone sustains injury in the accident

The damages turn out to be more than $2,000

This implies that if your vehicle is drivable and there is no severe injury during the accident, you need not call the police. In case the damage exceeds $2,000, and the injuries are minor, you may report the incident to the police later.

However, make sure to call the police immediately if you are a victim of a hit-and-run case. The incident will require police intervention if you suspect that the other driver was intoxicated.

To report the incident, you might reach out to a police district office or dial the emergency police number.

What should you do after you face an accident in Red Deer?

Here are some things you need to do after getting into an accident in Red Deer:

1. Get adequate medical care

The extent of injury largely determines the kind of medical care you need. Call the emergency medical personnel or ambulance if you consider the injuries life-threatening. Considering your well-being, you might follow up with your doctor even if the injury is not severe enough. At times, you might experience internal bleeding, although the damage would not be superficially visible. This can lead to pain in the coming days.

2. Exchange contact details

Make sure to collect the contact details of all the parties that were a part of the accident. You should have the other drivers’ names, contact numbers, and addresses. Obtaining relevant information about the insurance coverages of the vehicles would also work to your advantage.

3. Identify the witnesses

It pays to gather the contact numbers of witnesses present at the accident site. Before they leave the accident scene, you need to have their details. Later, these contacts might prove valuable when you register a police complaint or file an insurance claim.

4. Contact the police

In case of injuries or damage exceeding $2,000 following an automobile accident, it’s imperative to inform the police authorities. Your insurance company would look for an official report of the accident. This explains why you should report the incident to the police immediately after the accident.

5. Meet your lawyer

Whether you suffered a personal injury or your vehicle sustained damage, it makes sense to seek legal assistance. Your lawyer would put you on the right track to seek the necessary compensation from the respective authorities.

What should you document after an accident?

Documenting maximum information at the accident site would help you prove your points to the police and insurer. Besides, the accident might lead to certain medical expenses. With proper proof, you can seek compensation from the concerned departments later on. Here are certain aspects you need to document following an accident.

1. Take videos or pictures of the site of the accident

Try to take a video or at least a snapshot of the accident site. The frame should include the involved vehicles and drivers. Also, try to take photos of the involved vehicles’ license plates and the damaged parts of the vehicles. Do not miss out on the traffic signs, the roads, and the direction each vehicle was traveling.

2. Note down relevant details

Among the details you should note down, you should prioritize the color, model, and make of the other cars. These details will help the police and insurance company locate the vehicles later. Also, note down the time and date of the accident, the exact location of the incident, and the speed you were driving. If possible, record the weather conditions and the badge numbers or names of the police at the spot.

What have you learned about getting in a car accident?

Filing your insurance claim following an accident happens to be a vital responsibility. You will need an official police record if you decide to file an insurance claim. Produce all the recorded information, either through photos or notes, whatever is available. You might call the customer care number of your insurer or file the claim by logging into your account.

If you are not sure how to proceed, you should consult an insurance expert. However, make sure to document some information at least to validate your claims to the insurance company. It makes sense to have a comprehensive car insurance cover to secure yourself financially against accidents. After all, car accidents are uninvited guests, and you would have to cope with the situation as and when it arrives!