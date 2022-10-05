Changing an IP address on your device can be advantageous for several reasons. For instance, you can access websites that restrict access to you personally, change your geolocation (even if slightly), and reduce the risks of being hacked. If you know how to change IP address on iPhone, Android, or PC, it can seriously improve your experience in some cases.

So, let’s go over your option.

Install a VPN

That’s an obvious one. Most people nowadays know how it works, and its geolocation changing capabilities are especially well-known. VPN essentially lets you connect to a server located far away, and it means that you signals go through a separate device – one of the servers your service keeps in that area.

Each of them has an IP address of their own, but there are typically at least a dozen distinct servers in each VPN location. Because of it, you may get different IPs during your different VPN sessions, which helps you even more if distinct addresses every time are what you want.

Using Proxies

Proxies are another very well-known way to get a new IP address. It’s actually easier, often cheaper and can get you a lot more addresses. With proxy services, you are essentially given a selection of low-tier devices that can be connected to and used as middlemen to connect to your final destination – a website, an app, etc.

Proxies are typically featured in a long list of available devices, and they are often not exclusive to a proxy provider. These services often exhibit a variety of publically available proxy servers, and they are careful to choose the safer options. If you select an untrustworthy proxy, it may backfire very painfully.

TOR Browser

TOR is the widely popular ‘onion’ website, used by people who want to retain their anonymity and security. TOR typically creates a new IP address for your each session, making it quite impossible to do anything against a TOR user based on their geolocation.

It provides an ample amount of security, and it typically allows you to access any website or platform regardless of personal or, often, regional restrictions. Some platforms know about TOR, however, and can detect when you connect using this browser. In such cases, they might not allow you in.

But that doesn’t happen too often, and you usually have a good chance to connect and remain anonymous on a website that you wouldn’t access otherwise. What’s more, you’d be able to protect your data to a larger degree. So, if you plan on entering a shady website, consider using TOR for that.

Changing to Another Device

A much easier way to access a website with a different address is to another hardware you have on hand. The most obvious choice is the mobile phone, which you very likely have. They have an IP address of their own, although you may want to disconnect it from a WiFi network, if you use one.

Using both your computer and your mobile phone through the same network might be problematic, because WiFi will have an IP of its own, which may be caught on by the website you want to connect to. You can simply give away that you’re trying to circumvent a ban, which will add the IP of your phone into the blacklist, as well.

Any separate device will have its own IP, including a phone, a tablet, even a TV. You can have as many IP addresses as you have devices. Just make sure to detach them from your WiFi network as a safety precaution.

WiFi Networks

Speaking of WiFi and their IP addresses, you can trick a website to a degree by connecting to a public WiFi network at a restaurant, public transport or a park. Because you connect through a new router, your target site could think that your device is a completely new entity.

Do note, however, that public networks can be quite dangerous. Hackers are quick to exploit people who connect to an open network in order to steal their data and even hack into their mobile device. It’s a lot easier than most people think, and can take mere seconds.

For this reason, you might consider installing at least a free VPN service if you want to use a public network. You might want to get a strong, reliable VPN product, which cost money. Besides rendering your connection to open networks much safer, you’ll benefit from a variety of other advantages.