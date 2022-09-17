Sandals are the oldest type of footwear in the world. Humans have been wearing sandals for thousands of years.

And yet, some people today refuse to wear sandals. Why they don’t wear sandals is a mystery. But some people have claimed that they are self-conscious about the way their feet look.

People who wear closed-toe shoes 24/7 might not have the most normal-looking feet. But you can still enjoy the comfort and convenience of sandals by wearing socks, too!

Should you wear socks with sandals? Unfortunately, this is a controversial issue, with strong opinions on both sides. Keep reading below to learn why you might want to start wearing sandals with socks today.

Sandals With Socks; The Debate

Wearing sandals and socks isn’t a matter of personal opinion. This phenomenon is strongly contested. Almost half of Americans think that nobody should be wearing sandals with socks.

It’s one of the basic rules of fashion. A good number of people wouldn’t even consider wearing socks with other types of open-toed shoes.

But where does this attitude come from? From many cultures, actually.

On the pro sock side, you have the Germans. Traditionally, it was accepted for people to wear socks with sandals in Germany, which is where much of the stereotype comes from today.

In places like India and China, socks and sandals are normal.

Not too far away is Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic), where socks and sandals are a big no-no.

In Israel, the act of wearing socks with sandals is frowned upon, as this is what immigrants from the Soviet Union would do upon arriving in the nation.

In the US, who was most likely to wear socks with sandals? Your middle-aged dad was totally removed from any sense of fashion and style.

But, the fashion world is an interesting place. What was once unfashionable often becomes very fashionable.

Socks With Sandals; The New Trend

Today, socks with sandals have become less of a blunder and more of a fashion statement. What started as a joke eventually morphed into a trend sported by many fashion influencers.

In the US, you can see it in two main areas. One, you have the trend-bucking dirtbags that spend time in the outdoors.

These are people who hike, camp, climb rocks, and do other outdoor activities that most people don’t bother with. Hiking sandals like Chacos have become very popular. But in colder places like the Pacific Northwest, you need socks to keep those toes warm.

So it’s become very common to see outdoor enthusiasts wearing hiking or outdoor sandals with warm, wooly socks. And it didn’t take long for this trend to spread throughout the country, and even make its way into the city.

On the other end, you have the world of high fashion. Think NY and LA. Think Kanye and High Snobiety.

The people who set the culture for streetwear enthusiasts often adopt the strangest fashion trends and spread them. And it’s the same with socks and sandals.

Sneaker culture has adopted socks and sandals and made them cool. Now, you can be -in trend while wearing white socks in your favorite pair of Birkenstocks or fashional sandals like Yeezy Slides.

Just don’t get caught wearing fake ones. How can you tell? Click here to find out now.

Why You Should Wear Sandals With Socks

Why should you wear socks with sandals? There are a number of great reasons.

For one, sandals are extremely convenient. Most types can slide on and off with ease. So if you’re going in and out of the house frequently for short errands, sliding on a pair of sandals as you head out the door is super easy.

And if it’s a little too cold for bare feet outside, just keep your socks on. They even make toe socks, which work well with thong-type sandals.

Why You Shouldn’t Rock Socks and Sandals

There’s really only one reason not to wear socks with sandals. Because people will judge you.

That’s it. The only reason you should avoid wearing sandals is to prevent people from thinking you’re silly. Sounds pretty superficial, doesn’t it?

It’s the mortal sin of the traditional fashion world. But as more and more athletes and celebrities are spotted wearing socks and sandals, the attitude towards this is turning on its head.

It’s important to note, however, that the most accepted form of socks and sandals is with slides. These are Croc-type sandals, sometimes with a heel strap, sometimes without.

It’s the most accepted form of socks and sandals. But flip-flops? Unless you’re wearing toe socks, this is just going to be uncomfortable and non-sensical.

Buying Sandals for Your Socks

You’ve got plenty of socks, right? Now it’s time to embrace the sock and sandals lifestyle by purchasing a good pair of slippers.

We’ve already mentioned a few popular options. For high fashion, Yeezy Slides are widely embraced with socks on. If you’re a city-slicker, this is a great option.

Looking for a middle ground option? Birkenstocks are a bit more rugged, yet still classy. These can do well in the city, the suburbs, or out in the country.

Those who get a good pair of Birks often wear them more than any other type of shoe thanks to comfort and durability.

If you’re on the outdoorsy side, looking for something practical to wear while hiking or chilling at a campsite, then Chacos or Tevas are popular options.

You can find options that have a toe strap, or ones with anything touching your toes. These types of sandals rely on straps to keep them affixed to your feet, so they aren’t easy to slide on and off.

And of course, you can wear Crocs. Crocs have seen a major resurgence. They’ve even developed collaborations with big names like Post Malone.

Plus, they’re super cheap. If you can embrace the Croc look, you’ll benefit from serious comfort and convenience, bare-footed or with socks.

Will You Wear Socks and Sandals Now?

Should you wear sandals with socks? Hopefully, our socks and sandals guide has helped clear up the issue.

Wearing it yourself is totally fine. At the very least, don’t judge other people that do it. That just isn’t cool.

Looking for more fashion tips like this? Head to our blog to find other helpful articles now.