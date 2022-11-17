Wood fences look gorgeous. With different types of patterns, colors, and styles, they can prove the perfect addition to your house. However, maintaining the wood fences properly might prove trickier. Therefore, how can you maintain your wood fence properly to extend its longevity? There are a couple of essential steps you need to implement to preserve and protect the wooden fence properly.

Table of Contents Maintenance



Sealing



Rot

Conclusion

Maintenance

Just like other fence materials, wooden fences also require maintenance. If you’re searching for a fence that requires minimal maintenance, consider choosing a chain-like or vinyl fence. But if your house already has a fence, you need to pay close attention to the maintenance processes to leverage their benefits.

The first maintenance step for the wooden fence is proper cleaning. When the fence is made of naturally finished wood, you need to keep the grime and dirt off so that the wood can breathe. Therefore, you need to choose annual power washes with a maximum pressure of 2000 psi. This will protect the wood from mold and rot.

But if you’re power washing your wooden fences, make sure you don’t use powerful washers. Washing the wood fences aggressively with a highly powered washer can damage them. You also need to hold the washer at 15 degrees to address the hard-to-reach areas. You might also implement a light sanding method for the wooden fence. Don’t forget to look for signs of broken wood and rough patches. If the wooden fence is damaged, you need to look for a new one. Contact A to Z Quality Fencing & Structures near Hartford and they will assist you. Here is the store location:

Sealing

This is another important maintenance step you need to remember for your wooden fence. Make sure you fill and seal the fence properly. If you don’t address the large cracks in the wooden fence, rot and mold spores can affect them says Chiang Rai Times. Make sure you contact professionals and they will help you with this process.

Before you seal the wooden fences, you need to clean the damaged areas thoroughly with a proper cleaner. After that, you need to mix epoxy as per the directions on the box. Then you apply the epoxy without any problem.

As wood fencing is a natural product, it consists of oils, microorganisms, and proper moisture levels that should be exposed to protect the wood from decay. When you seal the wooden planks, you might end up preventing the wood from breathing. You also need to protect the fences from harmful UV rays.

Rot

Just like any maintenance effort, your best plan is to prevent the damage from occurring in the first place. You cannot prevent snow and rain from affecting your wooden fence. However, it’s possible to prevent moisture from penetrating the wood. This is why you need to consider a weather-proof stain to apply to your wooden fence during the installation process. You also need to repaint the wooden fence annually to prevent them from rotting. As per Delmhorst, moisture will affect the woods.

Remember that trees can grow around the wooden fence and might damage them. Hence, make sure the plants are far from the fence.

Conclusion

These are the maintenance tips you need to know about wooden fences. Do you have any other questions? Make sure you let us know.