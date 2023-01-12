Singapore is quickly becoming a hub for craft spirits, and its gin is no exception. As a uniquely tropical spirit, Singapore’s gins are a reflection of the nation’s culture and history. Singaporean craft gin distillers are experimenting with native ingredients and blending traditional styles with modern methods to create a truly unique gin experience.

The art of crafting Singapore’s finest gin is a process of creativity and passion, and the results speak for themselves. Whether you’re a gin enthusiast or simply curious about the wonders of Singaporean spirit-making, this blog post will dive into the history and craftsmanship behind Singapore’s gin. So, sit back, relax, and join us on a journey as we uncover the art of crafting affordable gin in Singapore.

Botanicals and their Origins

Singapore Gin is a popular distilled spirit made from juniper berries and other botanicals. The botanicals used to create the unique flavour of Singapore Gin are sourced from different parts of the world. Juniper berries are an essential botanical for making gin, and for Singapore Gin, these berries are sourced from the Mediterranean region. Other botanicals used in Singapore Gin include coriander, citrus peel, liquorice, and angelica root, which are all sourced from various parts of Europe and Asia. The combination of these botanicals creates a distinctive flavour profile that makes Singapore Gin one of the most sought-after gins in the world.

Distillation Process

Singapore Gin is a unique spirit that is celebrated for its high-quality distillation process. The traditional method of distilling is used to ensure that the unique flavour and aroma of the gin are preserved. The process begins with the selection of high-quality botanicals, which are then macerated in neutral grain spirit, a process which releases their flavour and aroma. This mix is then placed in a copper still, where it is heated, and the alcohol is separated from the other ingredients. This is the first distillation, resulting in the ‘low wines’, which are then redistilled to produce the ‘heart of the spirit’, the concentrated essence of the gin.

Ageing and Blending

Singapore gin has a unique place in the history of spirits, from its original creators to its current resurgence in popularity. Ageing and blending are two key techniques used in producing Singapore gin. Ageing is the process of storing or keeping a spirit in oak barrels for an extended period of time. In the case of Singapore gin, ageing usually takes anywhere from one to three years, depending on the desired flavour profile. During this time, the spirit absorbs the wood’s flavours, which adds complexity and depth to the gin. Blending is the process of combining different ingredients, such as botanicals, to create a unique flavour. Singapore gin is typically made using juniper, lime, lemongrass, and ginger.

Signature Flavor Profiles

Singapore is renowned for its exquisite range of gins, each with its own unique flavour profile. From smooth, light gins to spicy, complex ones, Singapore gins can be enjoyed on their own or used to create delicious cocktails. The country’s signature gin flavours offer something for everyone, from the gin connoisseur to the novice sipper. From the classic juniper berry and citrus zest notes of London Dry gin to the sweet, floral notes of Old Tom gin, Singapore gins have a flavour to suit everyone’s taste. For the adventurous drinker, Singapore has a wide selection of gins that feature unique botanicals, such as lemongrass, pandan, and kaffir lime.

The craftsmanship of the Master Distiller

Singapore Gin, crafted by the Master Distiller, is a spirit that is renowned for its exquisite flavour and quality. This unique spirit is crafted using traditional distillation methods and carefully crafted recipes, expertly creating an exquisite flavour experience. The Master Distiller is an artisan of the craft, combining the perfect balance of juniper, citrus and unique botanicals to create a spirit that is truly unique. With a complex yet smooth flavour, Singapore Gin is sure to tantalize the taste buds and delight even the most discerning gin drinkers. Additionally, this premium gin is produced using only the finest ingredients, ensuring the highest quality and the best flavour. Experience the craftsmanship of the Master Distiller and the unique flavour of Singapore Gin.