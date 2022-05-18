We see the final result observing successful commercial web products, but we can’t even imagine how difficult it was to make it done. Behind every successful product lies a complex and long road to its implementation.

So what does product development involve? This is a whole huge process that starts directly from the idea and is ordered by its implementation in the existing market. It can also be in the form of an update when the old product is transformed into a new one while leaving all its basic properties. The modern market loves constant dynamics and renewal, so it is important to keep up with this process in order to keep a decent level against its main participants. It is worth breaking the development process into separate layers and paying attention to each feature.

1. Birth of ideas

When an idea for a future project appears in your head, you should take advantage of this and start brainstorming. This method always helps to extract the best thoughts for the purpose of further implementation. At this stage, it is worth turning on your maximum imagination in order to form your requests as specific as possible in the end. Often the emergence of an idea can arise when you notice similar projects and this results in a desire to create your own. Once you’ve finalized the main vision of your idea, go to the digital product development agency, explain the details of your vision and start working on your digital product.

2. Analysis

It is impossible to start working on a web product without conducting research and market analysis. A detailed study of your chosen niche will allow you to avoid shortcomings in the future. This stage should be given a sufficient amount of resources and time to get the most effective conclusions. During the above process, unpredictable and surprising facts may come to light that you can use to your advantage and apply in your future project.

3. Plan to compose

Break the whole scope of work into parts and determine the most important goals of each one. You may have difficulty properly breaking down the process into stages while seeing in your head the approximate end result. So take your time carefully. The stages of planning should be arranged in the right order, paying attention to the smallest details. It is very easy to get lost in this step. Therefore, it is good advice to reflect on everything on paper and edit it as new thoughts appear. It will also be useful to make sketches conveying to the web developer a specific view of your ideas.

4. Modeling

First, you first need to create a prototype before releasing a finished product. Such a sample is needed in order to assess how good it will be in its final form. You can experiment with the functionality in the trial version and adjust it in the best way to your ideal. You will also be able to see possible flaws with the help of a prototype and correct them in time before the final product is launched.

5. Sourcing

So, most of the work is done, now you can proceed to the stage of collecting information and selecting templates if necessary. This stage involves working with large amounts of information, the final determination of the conditions for your work, searching for suppliers and manufacturers, and thinking over the structure of information submission.

6. Budgeting

It will be possible to determine the final cost of the project after determining the necessary functionality and other decisions of the digital project. The cost can vary greatly depending on the technologies and features you want to see there. The recommendation will be the following: do not save on web development, because this may lead to negative consequences in the future.

7. Implementation

The most recent and long-awaited stage. Before the direct launching of a digital product, it is mandatory to pass testing for problems and inconsistencies. For the sake of this stage, all previous tasks were done. It includes launching the project and presenting it to the users. As a result, getting reviews and profits – is everything that e-commerce is built for.