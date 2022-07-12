It is fair to say that you want more bang for your buck when it comes to your marketing campaign and because business has taken quite a hit over the past 2 ½ to 3 years due to the pandemic, you would be forgiven for wanting to spend your money more wisely this financial year. It’s clear that you want a marketing campaign that is going to be low cost and yet offers you high impact and the thing to remember here is that customers are doing a lot more of their shopping online than they did before. Even though it seems like the pandemic is behind us now and shops on the high street are open, customers have seen the benefits of using their smartphones and other devices to do their browsing and eventually make a purchase.

This is where your business needs to be if it wants to continue to be successful and so if your business website isn't performing as well as it should be and your e-commerce platform is suffering as a direct result then it's highly likely that you need professional digital marketing help for your business to succeed and to expand. You should definitely not stop advertising but you might want to take your advertising in a different direction and start to use pay-per-click advertising. If you are unfamiliar with this, then the quick explanation is that you pay a small amount of money every time someone clicks on your advertisement. The following are just some of the benefits of it with regards to your digital marketing campaign.

1. It’s incredibly cost-effective

If you want to have more control over your spending budget then paper click advertising is the best option for you right now. It allows you to target and place your advertisement wherever you want and you only pay when someone actually shows an interest in the product or service that you have and clicks on your advertisement. The other wonderful thing about this is that even if a customer doesn’t click on your ad, it still catches their eye and so your brand will be at the back of their mind for next time.

2. It is measurable

This is incredibly important when it comes to ascertaining whether you are spending your money on the right digital marketing tool. Pay per click for your small business allows you to measure how well your advertisement is doing and if it isn’t performing as expected then you can make ongoing changes to help improve your overall return on investment. Your digital marketing agency will make sure that it tries out all of the different strategies currently available until it finds the one that works for your particular business.

Even if the customer does click on your advertisement and then decides not to purchase at that time, it doesn’t mean that you have lost them forever because you can re-target them again at a later date and because you know they have shown an interest in what you have to offer before, you’re not wasting your time or money reaching out to them.