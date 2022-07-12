If you are concerned about your property’s security, then you might be researching locksmith services and types of locks. If so, then this article is for you. In this article brought to you by Top San Antonio Locksmith, we will go over the types of locks as well as the services that locksmiths provide. If you need a locksmith in Bulverde or the San Antonio area, then feel free to call Top San Antonio Locksmith to speak with a live representative. We are always happy to schedule a convenient appointment or even arrange an urgent dispatch today.

Types of Locks

According to the FBI, the number of burglaries is close to a million per year and your door locks are the primary line of defense. It should therefore be no surprise that there are many types of locks on the market. These are the most common types of locks that a locksmith can install, replace, or repair:

Knob locks are used for internal doors as the lock cylinder is located in the knob itself rather than in the door.

Deadbolt locks offer stronger protection against break-ins. Their physical properties can better resist battering and boredom.

Padlocks are standalone and portable. They can be keyed or combination controlled. There are many subtypes as well.

Keypad locks are operated using a numerical keypad rather than a key. Some allow custom codes for different categories of entries.

Smart locks are electronic locks that allow you to remotely control them. They do require a power source, usually a battery.

Commercial Locksmith Services

You depend on your business for a living, and We are aware, just like any other business owner, that even a brief halt in operations can result in hundreds of dollars in lost revenue. If your business holds proprietary or customer information, then your reputation can also be damaged.

Locksmiths can help bolster your property security and, by extension, your business’s future. Commercial locksmith services include:

Lockout services

Lock repair, replacement, and installations

Key replacements

Rekeying

Master key systems

Biometric authentication

Surveillance system installations

Security box installations and repairs

Digital lock services

Residential Locksmith Services

Is your house a home if you feel unsafe in it? Locksmiths can make you feel truly at home with a host of residential locksmith services including security system installations, advanced lock installations and replacements, and safe installations. They can also have you back in your home with lockout services and key replacements. If you are a landowner, you can also hire a locksmith for eviction services such as lock replacements and lock changes.

Auto Locksmith Services

The world is your oyster as long as your car wheels are turning. The city can suddenly feel massive when you lose your keys. Auto locksmith services include key replacements, key fob programming, and ignition installations and replacements. Auto locksmiths also have you covered if you are locked out. Top San Antonio Locksmith can have you back on the road as soon as possible. Call now to get started.