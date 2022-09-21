Spain is a very vibrant country, one of those that can always surprise you and can never get bored of. There are four main ethnic groups (Castilian, Catalan, Galician, and Basque), two time zones, and different climates and landscapes, influenced by the proximity of the country to the Mediterranean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and the Pyrenees mountain range.

Such variety, together with the charming hospitality of the locals, exceptional regional cuisine, and around 300 days of sunshine a year, is why Spain is one of the most sought-after holiday destinations. However, this is only part of the reason why around 6 million of British expats have chosen Spain as their home.

Although many international residents move to Spain to retire, others chose this beautiful country to start their new life abroad as teachers of English as a foreign language (TEFL). In fact, an affordable cost of living, an efficient and well-connected public transport system, and high-quality healthcare make Spain very attractive to those who want to reinvent themselves.

While traditional classroom-based English teaching is still very popular, it can be quite limited due to its physical constraints: you, as a teacher, have to be in the classroom for a certain number of hours. On the other hand, online teaching can allow you to work at any time from anywhere. What’s more, it gives you the freedom to choose how many lessons you want to commit to per week/month, leaving you plenty of time to explore the country.

As in any profession, there are some important factors that can help in getting their English teacher certification in Spain suitable for you:

Teaching platforms

Choosing the right teaching platform is very important to make this travel adventure a success. Every individual has different needs; equally, every teaching platform has different requirements in terms of level of commitment, hourly pay, qualifications, and IT equipment. Do thorough research and compare platforms before you spend time and energy applying.

Equipment

You only need a laptop to get you started in the world of online TEFL, but it’s worth adding a couple of extras for peace of mind. A pen drive, for example, is a simple and inexpensive way to keep at hand those go-to materials when all else fails. A good quality headset is very useful to eliminate or reduce background noise, allowing you to focus on your lesson without distractions.

Accommodation

There’s nothing wrong with budget accommodation, as long as it provides some privacy and a quiet space to deliver your lessons – for this reason, avoid hostels: a shared bedroom is less than ideal. Always check in advance how fast and reliable the internet service is before booking a room to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Final thoughts

It is true that a holiday abroad doesn’t give a realistic view of what it means to live there, but the quality of the healthcare and public transport system, low living costs, beautiful landscape, and welcoming atmosphere make Spain a very attractive place to start afresh. Teaching English as a foreign language is a viable way to fund your travels and adventures while living in Spain. If you are looking for more freedom and flexibility, don’t compromise: teach English online and travel to your heart’s content.