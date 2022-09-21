Well, when it comes to good films and specifically acting, no one beats Keanu Reeves in terms of acting, and good looks. Well, Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors and some of the most interesting and entertaining films. So, if you want to entertain yourself with amazing acting, you will love the films we have discussed below.

In order to watch these films all you need is a good TV service and for that we suggest you check out Xfinity TV Plans. Well, Xfinity TV is one of the most reliable and convenient TV services in the US. The service not only comes with great channels but besides all other benefits, you get to watch on-demand content as well as free access to Peacock Premium. So, get your service and enjoy your favorite content at your convenience.

Constantine

Demon hunter John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), a suicide survivor, has traveled to hell and back. He is aware that, unless he can accumulate enough good deeds to ascend God’s ladder to heaven, he will travel to Satan’s realm after death. Constantine is entangled in a paranormal conspiracy involving both demonic and angelic forces while assisting police officer Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) in looking into her identical twin’s apparent suicide, based on the “Hellblazer” comics by DC/Vertigo.

The Devil’s Advocate

Kevin Lomax (Keanu Reeves), a budding Florida defense attorney, accepts a prestigious post at a New York law firm run by legal tycoon John Milton (Al Pacino). Mary Ann (Charlize Theron), Kevin’s wife, suffers a number of terrifying, mystical encounters as he advances in the company’s hierarchy, which starts to corrupt her perception of reality. With each case’s stakes increasing, Kevin rapidly realizes that his instructor is plotting something far more terrible than just winning with no morals.

River’s Edge

Adolescent burnout Samson (Daniel Roebuck) kills his fiancée and leaves her naked body by the side of a river just outside of their small California town. Not only does he remain silent, but he also gathers his pals to gawk at her dead body. Speed freak Layne (Crispin Glover), attempting to protect their friend, tries to intimidate the other youngsters, but Matt (Keanu Reeves) and Clarissa (Ione Skye Leitch) are particularly upset and want to call the police.

The Matrix

Neo (Keanu Reeves) is certain that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), a shady character regarded as the most dangerous man alive, can provide an explanation for what the Matrix is. Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), is a stunning stranger who contacts Neo and guides him into an underworld where he meets Morpheus. They engage in a bloody struggle for their life with a group of cunning covert agents. Truth be told, Neo might lose something more priceless than his life if he does.

Toy Story 4

Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the others went on a road trip with Bonnie and a brand-new toy named Forky. As a result of Woody’s brief diversion, he meets up with his long-lost friend Bo Peep, and the exciting voyage ends in an unexpected reunion. When it comes to what they desire from life as toys, Woody and Bo quickly come to the realization that they are poles apart as they reminisce about the past.

Speed

By stopping retired bomb squad member Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) from robbing hostages, Los Angeles police officer Jack (Keanu Reeves) enrages him. Payne equips a bus with a bomb that will detonate if the speed drops below 50 mph as retaliation. Jack and his partner Harry (Jeff Daniels) attempt to save the passengers on the bus before the bomb detonates with the assistance of vivacious passenger Annie (Sandra Bullock), while simultaneously trying to figure out how Payne is watching them.

My Own Private Idaho

A gay hustler with narcolepsy named Mike Waters (River Phoenix) stars in this rough rendition of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.” The disobedient Scott Favor (Keanu Reeves) is the mayor’s son. In an effort to track down Mike’s estranged mother, the two journey from Portland, Oregon, via Idaho, and finally to the coast of Italy. A wealthy donor and a sexual offender finally come to notice them as they perform stunts for money and drugs along the road.

Always Be My Maybe

Childhood sweethearts split up, go 15 years without speaking, and only get back together as adults when Sasha stumbles into Marcus in San Francisco. The couple’s worlds are very different, despite the old sparks still being present.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

A prince from the 15th century named Count Dracula was sentenced to an eternity of surviving on the blood of the living. Jonathan Harker, a young lawyer, is dispatched to Dracula’s castle to complete a land deal. However, when the Count discovers a photo of Mina, who resembles his deceased wife almost exactly, he imprisons Harker and leaves for London to find her.

John Wick

After marrying his true love, the renowned assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) ended his brutal career. John is devastated by her untimely passing. John unleashes the merciless killing monster inside and seeks vengeance after ruthless mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal his treasured car and kill the dog that was a final present from his wife. John’s former coworker, Iosef’s father (Michael Nyqvist), places a sizable bounty on his life.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

High school friends Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are forming a band. Ted, however, would be sent to military school if they flunk their history class and get a failing grade. Rufus (George Carlin), a traveler from a time in which their band serves as the cornerstone of a flawless society, assists them. Bill and Ted use Rufus’ time machine to travel to numerous historical periods, bringing back significant personalities to aid in the completion of their final history presentation.

Final Thoughts

Well, we hope you enjoyed reading this blog and find a lot of new entries for your watch list. Well, watch these films now and enjoy the acting of one of the most handsome and talented actors.