SMM manager

Digital 2021 April global stats hot report provided data that the number of people who use social media increased by 521 million users during the year. Entrepreneurs have followed their consumers, which is why there are so many business accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

What skills should an SMM manager have?

Create a general image of consumers.

Create a plan of marketing activities.

Make a beautiful and selling account.

Fill out the work page: post photos, videos, shoot posts, write interesting posts, and more.

Promote the account through joint projects with millionaire bloggers.

Communicate with the audience.

Build a community of the company.

Keep track of progress.

This specialist must be able to write texts, communicate with people, analyze and correct mistakes in the work, and creative design. It happens that in addition to his main activity, he is engaged in targeting (advertising, which is shown to the target audience of a certain brand). And yet, it is often the job of a specialist in targeting advertising.

Specialist in targeting advertising – a targeter

An equally popular online 2022 profession is the targeting specialist. This is a person who knows the politics of social networks, is engaged in the development of advertising, and engages users interested in the services of the company, using the created portrait of the target audience. Such a portrait is collected based on data about the age, place of residence, gender, marital status of consumers. With the help of a single image of the client, targeted advertising is shown only to the people who will be interested in the promoted product.

To work successfully in this industry, a specialist must understand psychology, advertising, and be able to collect and analyze data about users.

The skills of a targeting specialist are:

Divide users into groups;

indicate how much money should be invested in advertising;

write texts and design;

develop and place ads on different platforms;

to deal with analysis and improvement.

The marketer should be aware of any changes in social networks and be able to solve problems with the technical support of websites.

SEO Specialist

An SEO specialist promotes the site in the Google search engines through specific queries. To successfully display the site on the first lines in search, SEO collects a lot of data, introduces keywords to the pages, creates a coherent image.

A person of this profession must understand how search engines work, know what the rules are for filling sites.

Skills of SEO-specialist:

Analyzing the performance of the site;

Making a list of keywords and keyword phrases;

Change the content of the site by frequent search queries;

Increase the number of hits to the site by links to other resources, thereby promoting it in search;

Monitor the effectiveness of the promotion.

Specialist SEO-optimization can combine the work of copywriters, designers, developers, to make tasks for them and monitor the entire process.

An SEO specialist will not be superfluous to have a certificate of Google analysts