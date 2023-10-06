Are you finding it hard to organize a move on a tight budget?

In the latest statistics, over 27 million people moved in 2021 which is 8.4% of the U.S. population. If you’re one of those messy people who dread packing to move, we’ve got some good news for you: there is no way around it.

The less you pack and leave behind, the smoother the moving day will go. Take a look at our guide on how to pack a messy house to move. You’ll be amazed at how much stress it can take away. Let’s start!

Start with Decluttering

Before packing, declutter your home. Go room by room and separate items into categories: keep, donate, sell, and discard. This will make packing much easier and save you from moving unnecessary items.

This way, you’ll have a clear plan and won’t feel overwhelmed. Then gather packing materials such as containers, packing tape, bubble wrap, pens, and labels. Having everything you need in one place will save time and make the process smoother.

Pack Room by Room

Focus on one room at a time. Begin with the least used rooms and work your way towards the most frequently used areas. This ensures that you have essential items available until the last moment.

Write on each box what’s inside and the room that it belongs in. This will help you move faster and better because you won’t have to dig through boxes to find what you need.

Group similar items together in boxes. For example, pack all kitchen items in one box, all bathroom items in another, and so on. This helps you stay organized and makes unpacking a breeze.

Use Small Boxes for Heavy Items

Smaller boxes should be used to pack heavy objects like books so they don’t become too cumbersome to lift. Larger boxes can be used for lighter things.

For fragile things, use bubble wrap or packing paper to keep them safe. Put them in boxes with lots of padding to keep them from breaking while they’re being shipped.

Put together a separate box with things you’ll need right away when you get to your new place. You might need to bring toiletries, extra clothes, important papers, and any medicine you need.

Clean as You Go

While you’re packing, take the opportunity to clean each room. This will save you time on cleaning when you’re preparing to leave.

Dispose of items that you’re not taking with you in an eco-friendly manner. Donate usable items, recycle when possible, and dispose of non-recyclables.

Maintain your organization system from start to finish. Keep boxes from the same room together and label everything.

Hire Professional Help

It may be worth it to hire professional movers to ensure a smooth process. They have the experience and expertise to efficiently pack and transport your belongings.

Don’t be afraid to delegate tasks and trust in their expertise. This will help you save time and energy.

Your Guide on How to Pack a Messy House to Move

Moving can be a stressful experience, especially when you have a messy house to pack. But fear not, now that you know how to pack a messy house to move, you’ll do great!

Declutter, organize, and label, your things to ensure a smooth household move. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help or use professional packing services. Happy packing and best of luck with your move!

Did you learn a lot? For more packing tips or home improvement, be sure to check out our other articles!