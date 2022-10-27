As days become warm, you get loyal to your sandals. That means, in most cases, you bid farewell to your socks. However, owing to the latest style trends, socks have evolved to a considerable extent. Today, you can wear it with your sandals and choose ones that do not match. That way, you have a style edge over people who have just one way of wearing their socks.

The mix-and-match trend for socks

Most of us have seen mismatched earrings, which became popular in runway fashion shows! It’s interesting to know that this concept of mix and match also applies to socks. Most men and women are opting for this and making it a cool trend. If you have something similar in your mind, you can order your socks here. And you will be pleasantly surprised to know that sporting mix-and-match socks are way more acceptable today than ever.

At the same time, there are many people who are not fond of this trend! It could be that they have an inclination to conventional aesthetics and norms. Or it could be they do not find it comfortable to experiment.

How can you carry on the mismatched sock trend?

Mixing and matching socks defy the existing symmetry, which is an excellent way of making a style statement. It also saves you time from getting the laundry sorted. When you treat the socks like individual entities, chances are you can leverage the socks that you abandoned and match them with another sock that is abandoned.

You wouldn’t have to wait to get a new pair of socks each time you are getting ready for an event or a casual get-together. You need to check all the socks you have with you and choose a great combination. But it would help if you had some fashion sense when you are selecting the mix-and-match trend in socks.

How to go about it?

No one gets any trend correct on the first go! Ideally, you can follow the steps listed below and get comfortable with it.

For starters, you can shop for various low-cut socks that have similar colors and prints. Try and wear the mismatched pair beneath dresses and decide if that makes you feel comfortable.

The moment you get comfortable with the idea of mismatched socks , you can wear them with your shorts and miniskirts so that now the socks come to notice.

Today, there are several brands that have come up with unique designs which you can opt in for based on what you like to flaunt. If you wish to make the mismatched socks appear as the primary focus of the attire, wear the vibrant ones. The ankle socks are a good choice.

Finally, you can also select socks that are quirky and can start a conversation. A sock with a carrot and rabbit image is a good choice. Try to change the style at times so that you do not get bored and others find it interesting.