When mountaineering, everyone thinks you need to be the absolute best to get up to any summit.

However, you do not need to set your sights on a beast like Mount Everest when other highest mountains are more suitable for people with different fitness levels.

Even if you are not a super professional climber, here are some of the tallest hikes you can do without pushing yourself too hard.

Mount Kilimanjaro

Mount Kilimanjaro is located in Tanzania. It is Africa’s highest mountain and the world’s tallest freestanding summit. Depending on your route, it should take under a week to get to the summit.

The best season is between August and October. But January to March may be better for those who prefer dealing with fewer crowds. Getting all the way to the breathtaking summit of Mount Kilimanjaro is a true achievement.

There is a final scree slope ascent with extreme altitude that ruins a lot of people’s success. However, you should seriously not let this deter you from climbing the tallest peak.

With good acclimatization and the right trail selection, you will experience the region’s most incredible hike. When you reach the crater edge, you will see the African plains during sunrise before trekking all the way to the summit next to the continent’s last remaining glacier.

Although there are 6 different routes to choose from; the most popular are the Marangu, Machame, and Rongai. The Marangu is an extremely busy and steady climb with a single hut accommodation.

Machame is a bit tougher, but it is extremely scenic with a lot of good acclimatization, so you can have a significantly higher success rate of getting to the summit.

Finally, the Rongai is a steady and scenic climb on Mawanzi Tarn. This is the ideal climbing choice if you want a less crowded route. Here is more information about climbing Kilimanjaro if your heart is pumping and you cannot wait to experience the best adventure.

Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji is found in Honshu, Japan. It is the most picturesque volcano in the world, and it is the most recognized as well. It should take someone approximately 2 days to successfully do the climb.

However, the best time to climb is between July and September, and you can access the area by shuttle bus. Mount Fuji is around 3,776m high. It is a short-ish climb with some challenging sections.

But the altitude takes the biggest toll on some people. So, if you want to tackle Mount Fuji, it is best to do it overnight or split it into two different days.

Then you can expect to reach the top in time for the most epic sunrise. You can also climb on 4 different routes, which all have unique starting points around this mountain.

One of the most gorgeously popular trails is the Yoshida trail. This is popular because it starts off as the most accessible place on the side of the mountain where the sun rises.

Then to the south, you have the Fujinomiya trail. This begins higher and is the second most popular route. This is because the sunrise gets hidden until you reach the summit.

The side route to Hoeizan Peak offers bonus views of the Tokyo skyline. But the Subashiri trail is less crowded. Plenty of routes exist for people of all fitness levels, so you can find the best trail for your abilities.

Mauna Kea

Mauna Kea is located in Hawaii. It is one of the world’s tallest mountains from the base to the top, but you can climb to the summit within a day. The summit can easily be reached by car because there is an access road if you want to go up to the telescopes that are located at the top.

People can also tackle this mountain on foot via a 9km offroad trail 200m from the entrance, where you will find the visitor’s information center.

Following this trail, you will come out onto a road that is only a kilometer from the top. The exciting part of this trail is that the route goes through cinder cones that are archaeological sites.

If you want to go up the tallest hikes without people crowding your space, this is one of the best mountains to consider when hiking for beginners. This is one of the rare mountains that can be accessed year around, so you can choose any time to hike.

Chimborazo

Chimborazo is found in Ecuador. This mountain warrants attention because it is the farthest point on the planet away from the earth’s center.

It can take around 2 days to climb to the summit, but you will need 10 days to acclimatize naturally before taking on the challenge.

The best time to go is between November and February, or you can also go between May and July. This ice-capped volcano and its summit are achievable for most climbers thanks to good acclimatization and basic glacier hiking skills.

Anyone can reach the summit without any climbing or hiking techniques. If you want the best chance for success, you should aim to acclimatize for approximately 10 days by playing around on Ecuador’s lower volcanoes like Cayambe or Pasochoa.

It also helps to have a local guide to help you get to the summit because there can be dangerous rock falls and crevasses along the trail.

Mera Peak

Mera Peak is located in Nepal, and it is the highest trekking peak in the Himalayas. Reaching the summit should take around 3 days, but you must spend 10 days doing acclimatization hikes.

The best time to go is between May and October to enjoy stunning 360-degree views of 5 of the 6 highest mountains.

You can expect magnificent views of Everest, Makalu, Cho You, Kanchenjunga, and Lhotse. Getting to the top requires a rope climb, but the summit can be reached by anyone who has basic glacier hiking knowledge.

Climb the Highest Mountains

Now that you know the highest mountains anybody can climb and reach the summit, it is time to start planning your trip.

Remember that even though these mountains are accessible and safe for anyone to tackle, it helps to have a local guide to keep you safe.

Otherwise, you may not know the easiest routes, especially if you are climbing as a beginner. If you enjoyed reading this tallest mountain guide, check out some of our other posts for more adventurous information.