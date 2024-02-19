The first thing potential buyers see when they pull up to the home is the exterior. It can make or break a sale – if the yard isn’t cared for or the outside of the home looks unappealing, they may not even make it in the front door to look around. When it’s time to consider selling the home, it’s crucial to make the home look fantastic both inside and out. There are a number of things that can be done to enhance the outside of the home and improve the home’s value.

Consider the Siding

The siding makes up a large part of the home’s exterior, so it should be in great shape. If the siding on your home is in poor condition, it may be necessary to have it repaired or replaced. If it’s in good shape but looks dirty or dull, it may be possible to have it pressure-washed or repainted. Improving the siding can make the exterior of the home look like new again, making the home appear more valuable.

Make Sure the Lawn Looks Great

The lawn should be freshly cut before listing the house. Keep the lawn cut regularly while the home is listed and fill in any patches that are dead or brown. A freshly cut lawn is far more appealing than one that is overgrown, even a little, or shows signs of neglect. If necessary, hire a company to mow the lawn weekly while the house is for sale to keep it in great shape.

Plant New Flowers and Shrubs

Remove any dead or dying flowers and shrubs from garden areas in front of the home. Add in new shrubs or flowers to improve the curb appeal and thus the value of the home. The right flowers or plants can create a more attractive view when looking at the home for the first time, encouraging buyers to stop by.

Clean the Driveway and Sidewalks

Make sure the driveways, sidewalks, and other concrete areas in front of the home are clean. It may be beneficial to have them pressure washed to make sure they look like-new. Make sure any stains or other unsightly areas are cleaned away. A professional may be helpful for this part of preparing the exterior of the home.

Paint Doors and Trim

The trim around the exterior of the home may need to be painted to ensure it looks great. Consider painting the front door, too. Since this is the introduction to the home for potential buyers, it is important to make sure the front door looks fantastic and like it was cared for properly. It may be a good idea to opt for a bold color to make the front door stand out, but some homes look better with a more neutral color that goes with the rest of the home.

The first thing potential buyers see when they arrive at a home is the exterior, so it’s important to make sure it looks amazing. Not only can this help encourage buyers to take a closer look, but enhancing the curb appeal can improve the home’s value. Use the ideas here to start looking at the exterior of your home as a buyer and to determine what needs to be fixed or changed to create the perfect first-look.