Lawyers are only sometimes well-respected by the public. This can cause potential clients to be hesitant about hiring them.

Fortunately, there are some things that attorneys can do to help improve their trustworthiness and reputation. Here are some of them:

Table of Contents Honesty

Responsiveness

Responsibility

Knowledge

Honesty

Honesty is one of the most important aspects of a lawyer’s character. It is a virtue that promotes trust, fosters healthy relationships, and strengthens organizations.

A lawyer’s honesty is critical to her success in a case. If you aren’t truthful with your attorney, it could lead to them misrepresenting your side of the story or being unable to make a good case for you.

Whether hiring criminal defense lawyers or West Palm Beach Personal Injury Lawyers, honesty is essential to your legal relationship. It will keep the lines of communication open and give your lawyer a better understanding of your situation.

Despite being an essential part of a lawyer’s moral character, there may be factors that lead lawyers to be less honest in their dealings with others. For example, research on decision frames suggests that lawyers may have more or less discretion to decide how to disclose truthful information when negotiating.

Responsiveness

Responsiveness is critical in ensuring that clients feel they are receiving a good service. This is because clients will always want to feel treated with respect.

A responsive North Bergen Personal Injury Lawyer promptly returns phone calls, emails, and even messages on social media without wasting time. They check in with clients and send thank-you notes after the matter is completed.

Clients who receive prompt responses feel more trusted because they know you value their business and are always thinking of their best interests.

A recent survey from Thomson Reuters found that responsiveness was the most critical factor for in-house lawyers when choosing a law firm. In fact, respondents rated it 8.8 out of 10 on importance, followed by understanding their businesses and specialist expertise.

Responsibility

As a lawyer, you represent the client to the best of your ability. This means that you must carefully and thoroughly investigate the facts, analyze them, and prepare your case before you present it in court.

It also means you must treat all your clients with respect and honesty and protect their legal rights and interests. This is important because it helps you maintain your reputation.

Generally speaking, there are four ways to define responsibility: retrospective, prospective, moral, and legal.

A person is responsible when she takes the capacity for moral agency seriously, approaches her previous actions and omissions with due concern, and is capable of judging her prospective duties or responsibilities. She is also prepared to accept the consequences of her decisions and actions, whether or not she has been criticized.

Knowledge

Knowledge refers to information, facts, skills, and wisdom you’ve acquired throughout your life. It’s also the ability to recognize the truth.

Lawyers need to be knowledgeable about the law and up-to-date on relevant issues. This allows them to make the right decisions and protect their client’s interests.

A good understanding of the law can also help them build trust with their clients and gain a reputation for quality work. This is a skill that they should always strive to improve.

It may seem odd that concessive belief attributions can sometimes be incompatible with the notion of knowledge. For instance, we often have to be polite or friendly enough to keep people from telling people that their beliefs are not entirely justified — and hence are not knowledge.