Thinning hairlines or bald patches can result from medical conditions, hormonal changes, or genetics. No matter the cause, it can shake one’s confidence in their personality. You may not remain the same person who enjoyed socializing earlier. Fortunately, some cosmetic treatments can help you manage your hair loss problem. SMP or scalp tattoo is a fine example of this. An artist uses a unique tool to pigment the follicles, giving the scalp a natural hair-like look. Although it doesn’t reverse your hair issues, you surely regain your lost self. However, you must be careful about who you choose for this job.

Scalp micropigmentation (SMP) is not a simple hair styling job that any salon can offer. You need to select a place where the team specializes in this. Else, you may regret your decision. Here are examples of such experiences to help you understand why only skilled artists can be trustworthy.

1. Treatment went wrong

From the outside, it feels like someone makes a dot-like tattoo on the scalp, and that’s it. But the procedure is much more complex than you think. If you do not pay proper attention, multiple things can go wrong and ruin your efforts. For example, you can think about the use of color in the tattoo. Earlier, the practitioners applied ink to give your scalp a vibrant appearance. SMP became popular for its ability to create a natural-like feel. The colors in this process typically blend with your scalp and do not look too prominent. Plus, ink can fade into the shade of blue after some time, which is unfavorable. However, pigments also disappear with time, but their consistent and even look doesn’t make things odd-looking.

In the context of pigment selection, the artist can measure the tone of your skin on the warm and cool scale to understand whether you require a darker or lighter shade.

2. Lack of proper depth of the dots

The dots must be perfect deep – overly shallow or deep drops will botch your experience. If the beads are light, they may disappear soon. And too dark dots can quickly become blurred and easily spread. You sign up for these risks when you allow untrained practitioners to do this job for you. That’s why it’s critical to find a licensed artist.

3. Hairline shape

Pigmentation help cover the receding hairline, but you feel disappointed when it doesn’t get the shape right. Creating the perfect outline is crucial, requiring studying a person’s facial features well. Only a skilled artist can ensure this with accurate mapping and measurement. For example, a person’s ears’ position, head shape, and forehead width are essential considerations. While this is one thing, you must also know that SMP treatment requires several sessions based on an individual’s needs and condition. The shape given in the first session can easily change in the next. However, if the artist has gone too far in the 1st sitting, it can be challenging to improve it.

You can avoid this situation by discussing the hair outline requirement before the session. You can wait for the artist to make a pre-draw of this for an assessment. Even if it doesn’t give you a complete picture of reality, you will have some idea about it.

Many such things can happen if you don’t trust the right artist for this work. So, choose one wisely.