Business phone systems were initially a luxury of big businesses. But the internet and cloud systems have changed this, and now even small businesses can use feature-rich business phone systems. Business phone systems have features that are key to big corporations and MSMEs. Among them are unlimited calling, automated attendants, ring groups, voicemail, and call recording.

Depending on the business’s needs, other advanced features include call queues, call forwarding, and extension dialing. These business phone systems also allow integration with Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and other workspaces. Furthermore, they can enable video conferencing, online meetings, and instant messaging.

Here are six business phone systems you can use to grow your business:

Nextiva

Nextiva is an excellent business phone system option, especially if you run a multisite retail or healthcare system. They are outstanding because of their call encryption and compliance with privacy regulations, including HIPAA.

In addition, Nextiva has a call pop feature that displays all the useful information of the client while you are on a call. Therefore, you can see their last interaction with your company, if they have taken any surveys and how they responded, which is valuable information to inform the current conversation.

Here are other features Nextiva offers.

Auto attendant

Voicemail to email and text

Team chat

Unlimited calls in the US

HD VoIP

Advanced call routing

Online surveys

Call analytics

Built-in CRM

Furthermore, Nextiva offers a 99.99 percent uptime and has 24/7 customer support.

RingCentral

RingCentral is a cloud-based business phone system best for remote employees and hybrid teams. With 99.99 percent uptime, RingCentral has clear reception and is highly reliable while messaging, video or phone calls, or video conferences.

It also integrates easily with various other software you use in your business, including CRM, productivity, collaboration, automation, and analytics. Its extensive integration capabilities are made possible through its open API.

Moreover, RingCentral stands out when it comes to collaboration. Its video conferencing tools are impressive, including other features such as direct messaging, video recordings sharing, creation of personal folders, bookmarks for important notes, and more.

Nevertheless, RingCentral employs AI to ensure that even those unable to attend meetings or join late catch up easily. First, RingCentral AI makes a highlights video for those who missed a meeting, so they do not have to watch the whole meeting. In addition, the AI transcribes everything said in the meeting so that whoever joins late can follow the conversation and catch up.

These are the main features offered by Ring Central.

Internet fax

Integrations

Business SMS and MMS

Voicemail and Greetings

Collaboration tools

Cloud PBX

Voicemail to email

Visual voicemail

Desktop and mobile apps

RingCentral is an efficient business phone system compatible with all growing businesses.

Ooma

Ooma is a business phone system designed for small businesses, non-technical managers, and business owners. It is an easy-to-use system with a simple dashboard and simplified tools.

Ooma does not serve long contracts, making it suitable for growing small businesses. They offer 24/7 business support, which is very handy for non-technical managers and business owners. In addition, they offer over 35 communication features. Here are some of them.

Fax online

Call logs

Voicemail

Virtual extensions

Call forwarding and transfer

Auto attendant

Video conferencing

Desktop and mobile apps

Ooma is outstanding for its ability to set up a virtual receptionist and call routing easily. It also matches the caller info by fetching the data from Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, and CRMs. This vital information can significantly contribute to a fruitful conversation with the caller.

Dialpad

Dialpad is a dedicated voice business phone system. However, DialPad does not provide video features with its voice package. Instead, you have to acquire their video feature, Meetings, which integrates comfortably with the voice system.

The VoIP communications platform supports texts, voicemail, and calls with an AI dedicated receptionist, which takes notes and shares post-call summaries. In addition, Dialpad has upped the ante in using voice intelligence in phone systems, and its AI transcribes and analyses conversations.

Here are other Dial pad features

Voicemail

Local numbers

Auto attendant

Call transfer

An integrated contact center solution

Integrations

24/7 Worldwide customer support

Call waiting

SMS and instant messaging

Easy administration and scalability

Dialpad’s voice intelligence makes the phone system outstanding in terms of analytics. The system can generate digestible charts and graphs on the analytics dashboard that can be used as business intelligence.

8×8

8×8 is a business phone system that is well-suited for small businesses. Its call management features are made to accomplish basic business services. In addition, they are cost-efficient and offer competitive entry-level pricing, which is favorable for most small businesses.

8×8 allows for a package mix and match to allow the small business to select the features needed by specific employees and leave out those that some employees do not need. The mix-and-match capability is favorable for small businesses as they do not have to overpay for features that are not useful to them.

Here are 8×8 features.

Easy admin

Understandable analytics

Call forwarding and transfers

Caller ID

Audio and visual voicemail

Call recording

Multi-level auto attendant

Unlimited SMS, fax, and call

Moreover, 8×8’s dashboard is designed for non-technical managers and business owners. Therefore, the system can be used by someone without experience with cloud-based technologies.

Rivell

Rivell offers a variety of critical services to ensure that your business runs at maximum efficiency.

Rivell is here to assist you if you wish to improve your VoIP business phone service, investigate your alternatives, are experiencing technical issues with your current VoIP service, or simply want to learn more.

Rivell’s IT team is armed with the skills and expertise to get your whole South Jersey office up and running with VoIP in a day or less. With an emphasis on putting the client first, Rivell will ensure your new VoIP service meets the demands of your growing business.

Bottom Line

Quality-of-service reporting, which specifies the precise state of each and every call, is often included as part of the analytics tools offered by many service providers. A cloud-based company phone system is attractive for many owners and managers since it has a reduced monthly cost, requires no hardware, and offers a robust set of call management options.