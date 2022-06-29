SQL Server is a highly popular RDBMS or relational database management system marketed and developed by Microsoft. The SQL Server is known to work exclusively for over two decades on Windows. According to Forbes, A vast majority of the world’s data is organized and stored on databases, and that may include massive scientific data sets and even airline reservations. The SQL database server is best for helping your organization stay efficient and organized so that vital information is always at your fingertips. Microsoft SQL is popular because it is actually easy to install and super easy to use. You can install it through a setup wizard.

SQL Server does not necessitate wide-ranging command-line configurations. Instead, it provides a user-friendly installation UI. Apart from the one-click installation, SQL Server offers a readable GUI packed with instructions. The installation wizard is there to help download all prerequisite updates and automatically eases manual workloads. Automatic updates are best for reducing the overall maintenance expenses and efficiently maintaining your database with the latest trend. SQL Server is responsible for enhanced performance. SQL Server provides advanced permission management tools that have access controls for helping users access sensitive business information.

Things to Do to Avoid SQL Database Corruption

Regular Backup: Focus on performing regular backups. Remember to create backups for all SQL database files. In case, your database files are compromised, you can easily retrieve the files from the backups. Consistent backups are best for restoring corrupt or damaged data files. Automated and periodic backups of data are critical for making sure that there is no loss of data even after a corruption incident. Once you encounter an irretrievable error, you need to locate and retrieve the latest backup. There could be some loss of data as per the backup frequency. Moreover, it will be remarkably less damaging than the wide-scale data loss if your files had no backup copies and the original files got corrupted. If you wish to quickly recover your lost data after a corruption incident, focus on performing regular backups.

Add Cron Jobs: Another effective way of maintaining database security is by using Cron Jobs. Thanks to this, you are free to schedule the time. Moreover, you can automatically repair anomalies present in the database. You need to precisely decide and chalk out the time intervals carefully and rest assured that your job is sure to be done.

Avoid Abrupt or Forced Shutdown: Many users accidentally close their SQL database server while the saving process is still in progress. It is a crucial cause of corruption. It is mandatory to wait until the system completes the entire process.

Systematic Updates Is Key: It is a wise decision to keep updating the SQL Server. You should essentially update the database whenever there is a brand new version. You should create scripts for identifying queries demonstrating the slow running of your database. Often the lag in the overall speed could lead to SQL database corruption.

Examine File Size & Disk Space Regularly: Initially, the file size may not be an issue. However, as the server starts getting jam-packed with MDE files, SQL Server may get corrupted. Hence, regular cleaning or elimination of unwanted files is compulsory if you wish to avoid any undesirable consequences.

Check Software & Hardware on a Regular Basis: Keep servicing the hardware consistently to avoid undesirable bug errors and hardware failures. It will help prevent corruption of the SQL Database. Keep monitoring the software to watch out for external malware and viruses that may cause SQL Server corruption.

Things Not To Do to Prevent SQL Database Corruption

Do Not Ever Restart SQL Server: Many people firmly believe that if they restart any device, the existing issues will be resolved. However, it does not fetch any positive results. If the SQL Server is having issues opening and yet if you restart it, your entire data present on the server may get lost or corrupted.

Avoid Updates While the Corruption Persists: Often users make the mistake of believing that updates may help resolve the corruption issue. However, it is a misconception. If you run updates during corruption, it will only make things more complicated and increase the issue. Your SQL database may encounter severe corruption.

Avoid Using Repair Option Again & Again

The repair option DBCC CHECKDB is beneficial in repairing your SQL Database Server; however, it may even lead to critical data loss. You may use it on your corrupted SQL Server only if you have sound knowledge and understanding of this repair option. You may consider applying it to your damaged or corrupted SQL Server. Never use it blindly.

Conclusion

SQL Server is highly popular because it boasts numerous advanced or cutting-edge features that assist in seamlessly restoring and recovering damaged files or lost data. You should follow the above-discussed dos and don’ts to prevent your SQL Database Server from corruption.