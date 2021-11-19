Tim Ronzon is a well-known Canadian actor, model, and television personality. Actual spelling of this actor’s name is Tim Rozon. Ronzon has been known for his appearances as Tommy Quincy on CTV’s adolescent drama, titled “Instant Star,” Mutt Schitt, on CBC’s comedy “Schmitt’s Creek,” as well as Doc Holiday, on Wynonna Earp, a supernatural/western TV drama series. He is a co-owner of a restaurant.

Tim Ronzon’s Bio

Ronzon was born on 4th June 1976. He is 45 years old at the moment. Ronzon was born in Montreal, Canada. Tim has kept his family information private. Furthermore, he has not yet made his siblings’ information public. When it comes to his nationality, Ronzon is Canadian, and his ethnicity is Caucasian. In terms of education, the singer has kept his academic background a secret. He might have finished his studies at the town’s university, though.

Professional Life

Tim made his professional television premiere in the 2000 television film “The Great Gatsby.” Later in his career, he appeared in the television movies, “Crimes of Fashion,” “See Jane Date,” and “I Do (But I Don’t).” Ronzon then starred in his career-defining role as Tom ‘Tommy Q’ Quincy, in the musical adolescent drama, “Instant Star,” in 2004.

Ronzon also appeared in 54 episodes throughout four seasons. Would Be King, a mini-series, and “Production Office,” a film, both starred Ronzon. Tim appeared in a recurrent role in ”Wild Roses” of CBC Television, guest-appeared on “The Listener,” as well as co-starred in “Screamers: The Hunting with Stephen Amell and Lance Henriksen.”

Tim had previously offered his voice to a Canadian 3-D animated film, “The Legend of Sarila,” which also included the voice of Dustin Milligan.

Some of his memorable television roles include “Crossfire” (2016), “Wynonna Earp” (2016-2021), “Saving Hope” (2017), and “Beginner’s Luck” (2018).

Net Worth

Ronzon, a well-known Canadian actor, has amassed a sizable fortune through his career. From the year 2000 to the present, he has been working in his field of acting. Tim Ronzon has a net worth of over $2 million.

Rumors, Controversy about Tim Ronzon

At some point, Tim was rumored to be gay. The star, on the other hand, made no statement in response to the rumors. He was also alleged to have dated Alex Johnson, “Instant Star” co-star. But his marriage put closure to all the rumors and scandals. Ronzon was once suspected of dating Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend, Likaen Parker.

Physical features

Tim is a 45-year-old actor with good looks, a powerful frame, and an amazing demeanor. He stands 5feet 11inches tall. He also has a healthy body weight of 74 kg. In addition, Ronzon’s eyes are blue, and his hair is black.

Social Media

Tim Ronzon is a social media personality that is active on social media. Tim’s official Instagram account, @realtimronzon, has over 151k followers. He’s also on Twitter, where he has roughly 86k followers. Ronzon, on the other hand, is currently unavailable on Facebook.

Conclusion

Linzey Rozon is Tim Ronzon’s wife. His kids’ names have not been revealed by his family. Once the information is made available, it will be updated. Tim’s sexuality was widely assumed. Thankfully, he debunked such allegations by showcasing his gorgeous companion and wife. Since then, Ronzon, as well as his wife, have lived happily ever after as husband and wife.