Raccoons are clever and adaptable creatures with cute masked faces and highly mischievous antics. Known for their resourcefulness and ability to find food and shelter even in urban areas, these little tykes will stop at nothing to get what they want. And if what they want is to explore and forage in your garden or house, you are in big trouble.

In their curiosity and determination, raccoons know no bounds. They will turn your carefully tended flowerbeds into their personal playground, knock over trash cans, and break into your home in the middle of the night to steal a meal or appropriate some of your belongings. When they come in close contact with people or pets, raccoons may also pose serious health risks, as they are potential carriers of some of the nastiest diseases like rabies, roundworms, leptospirosis, canine distemper, not to mention the transmission of bothersome ticks and fleas.

When dealing with a raccoon problem in Texas, consider calling Critter Stop, a trusted and efficient wildlife removal service catering to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. At https://critterstop.com/safe-wildlife-removal/raccoon-removal/, these experts offer a safe, reliable, and humane raccoon eviction solution that will ensure your property remains raccoon-free for a long time.

However, if you prefer to be hands-on and want to prevent raccoons from invading your property, the following raccoon-proofing tips might help:

Secure the Trash

The main reason why raccoons are coming to people’s households is the promise of an easy meal. For them, your trash cans are like an all-you-can-eat buffet. These crafty critters have very nimble paws that can easily remove garbage bin lids if not secured.

Here is how to make trash cans raccoon-proof:

Use tight-fitting lids that cannot be flipped easily

Place your trash in sturdy garbage bags or double bag it to prevent odors

arrange for regular trash removal to minimize the time it is sitting outside, tempting raccoons

Use the tips above to stop raccoons’ dining at your expense.

Seal Entry Points

Raccoons are skillful climbers who can easily squeeze through surprisingly small openings, so it is your job as a homeowner to make sure there aren’t any convenient surfaces to climb or openings to wiggle through on your property.

To keep raccoons out, follow these steps:

Search the outside of your house for gaps or holes, especially near the roof and attic vents

Seal any openings you find with heavy-duty materials like steel mesh or hardware cloth

Secure your garden with sturdy fencing and use bird netting to cover plants and vegetables

Trim back excessive vegetation like overhanging branches that provide easy roof access

Outsmart raccoons’ climbing prowess with these tips and make sure your home remains a safe space.

Get Rid of Attractants

Besides trash, raccoons are drawn to other potential food sources. They are not picky and can nibble on a broad range of edible items that can provide nutritional value, like fruits, insects, pet chow, etc.

Here is what you can do:

Do not leave pet food outside, especially overnight

Invest in raccoon-resistant bird feeders and hang those away from your house

Trim overgrown fruit trees and pick up fallen fruit promptly

Leave nothing to chance – use these tips to remove any temptation that might lure raccoons into your home or garden.

Use Deterrents

People have no shortage of options to choose from when it comes to raccoon and other critter deterrents, including DIY solutions, commercial repellents, and an array of technological devices.

Here is what you can try to discourage raccoons from entering your property:

Consider installing motion-activated lights, as raccoons have a strong dislike for well-lit areas

Invest in motion-activated sprinklers that can scare off raccoons with a sudden spurt of water

Buy ultrasonic devices that emit high-frequency sounds unpleasant for raccoons and place them strategically around your property

The above recommendations outline the most effective precautionary measures to keep these nocturnal scavengers away. If these fail, do not hesitate to call Critter Stop professionals to take care of the raccoon problem for you.

Outsmarting Nature’s Most Adept Foragers

With a little effort and these practical measures, you will be able to outsmart raccoons and regain control of your space. However, if the invasion is too far gone, Critter Stop is here to offer a safe, humane, and long-lasting wildlife removal solution.