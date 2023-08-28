A CRM system is not a luxury, but an easy-to-use and indispensable solution for the effective functioning of a company, increasing profits and scaling it further.

After going to the site https://noltic.com/ and choosing certified specialists, with their help, setting up CRM, you optimize routine operations and forever abandon Excel and Google spreadsheets, diaries, and other programs that help organize data. Storing information in a single CRM database will simplify your workflow as much as possible.

Is it so important?

For company executives, it is important that internal processes are streamlined and profits grow. You can increase revenue with the help of a popular tool – CRM solutions. However, in order for sales to grow, it is not enough just to acquire CRM, it is necessary to learn how to correctly use the system for both an ordinary employee of the company and top management.

The program allows not only to increase the productivity of employees but also to bring the maximum number of customers through the sales funnel faster, achieving a higher conversion. In addition, it makes the work of the sales department transparent for the manager through visual analytics. Thus, by investing in the implementation of CRM, the business gets more opportunities for the development of the company, in particular for sales and marketing. Namely:

storage of information about each client in a single database, history of interaction with customers;

reduction of routine manual work of employees by automating typical business processes;

reporting on sales, and marketing activities in real time;

control of sales specialists, analysis of their work;

the ability to integrate with other services for the convenience of employees and much more.

To put it simply: CRM helps sales managers record each incoming request (call or message from the messenger) in the system and consistently lead the client from stage to stage until the purchase. CRM helps the manager monitor the effectiveness of managers, identify the causes of failed transactions, and build a new strategy.

Why is a CRM system so important for a business?

The system is a fairly multifunctional solution that solves a number of significant tasks.

Automation of typical sales business processes

Before the introduction of CRM, the sales manager kept in notebooks, notes, and head (which is very bad) a lot of necessary information: who and when to call, which company to issue an invoice for payment, and which organization to send the contract for signing, etc. Every day, the employee performed a lot of routine work, which was not automated and took a lot of time. Thanks to CRM, this problem has completely disappeared: the software has taken over the solution of routine tasks.

Storing information about customers and their history of interaction with them

One of the main functions of CRM, thanks to which information about each client is stored: name, phone number, e-mail, company name, country, region, city, etc. At any time, you can raise the history of communication with the client – conversation records or correspondence.

Analytics

Monitoring the performance of the sales department as a whole and in particular of each employee for any designated period is an equally important task of the CRM system. Thus, a manager can upload reports on the work of each employee with certain performance indicators, for example, the number of closed deals, sales amounts, etc. With the help of visual analytics, you can correctly assess the contribution of each individual employee: who really benefits the company, and who is unproductive.

Marketing activity management

The CRM system allows you to analyze an advertising campaign using analytical data and identify the most effective channels, where the largest number of potential customers came from.

The ultimate goal of any commercial company is profit, and the main asset is customers. To achieve this goal, it is important to use all possible means that will help build and optimize client processes for long-term relationships.

In this regard, the CRM system is an effective tool for solving this problem, since it collects sales, work performance control, and internal processes in a single system. This eliminates all the routine work of employees, reduces the risk of operational errors, and increases the company’s productivity, and hence revenue.