The demand for handyman services remains active throughout the years. Homeowners and businesses rely on these services to maintain their properties in top condition.

According to research, the handyman business market is forecasted to reach USD$1.65 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. This is good news for you as it presents immense opportunities to grow your handyman business successfully.

However, with stiff competition, how can you ensure your company comes out on top? To help you out, here are helpful tips to take your handyman business to the next:

1. Utilize innovative software

Technology has drastically changed the way businesses operate. If you want to scale your handyman company, investing in innovative software to streamline your daily operations is your best option. For example, handyman software can be used to create work orders, dispatch technicians, track job progress, and invoice customers in one central location. This approach can make your business more efficient and help you deliver a better customer experience.

Another cutting-edge solution you can take advantage of is using a free estimate tool like the one offered by Jobber. This software can quickly create detailed estimates and proposals that you can send to clients electronically. In turn, this can help you close more deals and grow your handyman business.

2. Promote your business online

In today’s digital age, it’s essential to have an online presence to reach a broader audience. A survey shows that as of 2022, around 4.9 billion people are active internet users. That’s approximately 69% of the global population. This data proves how powerful the online world is in reaching your target market.

Here’s a quick guide on how to promote your business online:

Create a website

A website is your virtual home where you can showcase your products or services. It’s also a place where potential customers can get to know your business better. In a report, around 50% of consumers say that their impression of a company is based on the website design. Visitors will likely perceive your business similarly if your site looks unprofessional.

When creating your website, make sure to include the following:

The products or services you offer

Your company’s story

Customer testimonials or reviews

Your business’s contact information

Furthermore, it’s best to put call-to-actions (CTAs) on your website to encourage visitors to take the next step, whether scheduling a consultation or requesting a quote. More importantly, optimize your site for search engines so you can rank higher on search engine result pages (SERPs) and get more organic traffic.

Start a blog

Now that you already have a website, it’s time to populate it with blog content. This method is an excellent way to show your expertise in the handyman industry and attract more leads. In fact, businesses receive 97% of inbound links to their website when they have a blog. And 81% of United States (US) residents trust blog information.

Consider the following guidelines for starting a blog:

Write engaging and well-researched blog posts

Include rich, relevant keywords throughout your content

Publish new blog content regularly

Share your blog posts on social media

Use social media platforms

Social media platforms are one of the most effective ways to promote your brand. With 4.26 billion active users, it’s your best bet to connect quickly with your target market.

These digital marketing strategies will help you reach more leads and grow your business. But you must be patient when implementing them. Some may take weeks or months to show results. Stay consistent with your efforts, and you’ll eventually see a positive return on investment (ROI).

Get listed on directories and reviews sites

Online directories and review sites are great places to promote your business. They help improve your online visibility and make it easier for customers to find you. Being listed on these sites also helps build trust and credibility for your company.

3. Participate in local events

Showing up in person at local events is an excellent way to market your handyman business. This is an opportunity to meet potential customers and build relationships with them. You can also give out promotional materials, such as flyers and business cards, to people you meet.

On top of that, you can also host an event, like a home repair seminar or a meet-and-greet. This tactic is a great way to show your expertise and establish yourself as a thought leader in the industry. Be sure to market your event online and offline to reach more people.

Conclusion

Growing your handyman business takes time, effort, and patience. But with the right digital marketing strategies, you can achieve long-term success. So, start implementing the tips outlined here and see your business reach new heights.