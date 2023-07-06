After a storm, you might feel completely dejected about the state of your home, especially if you have only recently renovated it. However, some areas of the US are more prone to storms than others. Instead of worrying about potential storms, read on for some tips on what you can do to repair your home after storm damage has impacted it.

· Call Out a Roofing Company

Roofs are very often the first feature of homes to come under barrage from storms. Many homeowners find that storms have dislodged tiles from their roofs or have brought on leaks and other issues. To ensure that these problems do not last or damage the rest of your home, you should make sure that you call out a roofing company as soon as possible after the storm. You should, however, keep in mind that they may be extremely busy after large storms. To make sure that your home is ready by the time the next storm hits, you should look around for a reliable and effective roofing company in Fruitland Park that will be able to make your roof as good as new again.

· Call Your Insurance

However, before you even think about popping along to your local DIY store or calling out a professional, you should make sure that you contact your home insurance company. They will be able to go through your policy with you, and you will be able to find out what you need to do to make a claim and what you should be able to make a claim for. Once you have done this, you will have a better idea of the work that you can afford to get done and where your funding for the repairs will be coming from. This can also take a huge worry off your mind.

· Fix Your Windows

Your windows might also be in a state of disrepair after the storm, and you should board them up until you are able to fix them. You may be able to use an epoxy mixture to fix the glass in your window, especially if it is just cracked, and you will be able to fix the frame by using a sealant or filler. However, if you need to replace the glass or frame entirely, this is the time when you might need to call out a professional.

· Clear Up Your Yard

Debris in your yard can often make you feel down just looking at it, especially if your yard is your pride and joy. As soon as it is safe to go in your backyard, you should try to remove the standing water in your yard, clear up excess leaves or shrubbery with a rake or leaf blower, and remove any wood or loose fencing and furniture. You should also patch up any broken tiles and decking and care for many plants that are struggling in their new conditions. This will help you to get your yard back to normal in no time.